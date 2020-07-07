EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Taiwan dollar gains

July 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.66
107.51
-0.14
Sing dlr
1.395
1.3949
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
29.437
29.580
+0.49
Korean won
1,197.0
1195.7
-0.11
Baht
31.290
31.25
-0.13
Peso
49.570
49.59
+0.04
Rupiah
14,390
14400
+0.07
Rupee
74.935
74.94
0.00
Ringgit
4.277
4.273
-0.09
Yuan
7.022
7.0130
-0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.66
108.61
+0.88
Sing dlr
1.395
1.3444
-3.65
Taiwan dlr
29.437
30.106
+2.27
Korean won
1,197.0
1156.40
-3.39
Baht
31.290
29.91
-4.41
Peso
49.570
50.65
+2.18
Rupiah
14,390
13880
-3.54
Rupee
74.935
71.38
-4.74
Ringgit
4.277
4.0890
-4.40
Yuan
7.022
6.9632
-0.84
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
