EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; Taiwan dollar gains

July 8 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.66

107.51

-0.14

Sing dlr

1.395

1.3949

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

29.437

29.580

+0.49

Korean won

1,197.0

1195.7

-0.11

Baht

31.290

31.25

-0.13

Peso

49.570

49.59

+0.04

Rupiah

14,390

14400

+0.07

Rupee

74.935

74.94

0.00

Ringgit

4.277

4.273

-0.09

Yuan

7.022

7.0130

-0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.66

108.61

+0.88

Sing dlr

1.395

1.3444

-3.65

Taiwan dlr

29.437

30.106

+2.27

Korean won

1,197.0

1156.40

-3.39

Baht

31.290

29.91

-4.41

Peso

49.570

50.65

+2.18

Rupiah

14,390

13880

-3.54

Rupee

74.935

71.38

-4.74

Ringgit

4.277

4.0890

-4.40

Yuan

7.022

6.9632

-0.84

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

