EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Singaporean dollar up 0.6%

July 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.900

137.42

-0.35

Sing dlr

1.395

1.4039

+0.63

Taiwan dlr

29.870

29.855

-0.05

Korean won

1311.200

1306.9

-0.33

Baht

36.290

36.165

-0.34

Peso

56.280

56.29

+0.02

Rupiah

14990.000

14985

-0.03

Rupee

79.630

79.63

0.00

Ringgit

4.437

4.435

-0.05

Yuan

6.724

6.7199

-0.06

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.900

115.08

-16.55

Sing dlr

1.395

1.3490

-3.30

Taiwan dlr

29.870

27.676

-7.35

Korean won

1311.200

1188.60

-9.35

Baht

36.290

33.39

-7.99

Peso

56.280

50.99

-9.40

Rupiah

14990.000

14250

-4.94

Rupee

79.630

74.33

-6.66

Ringgit

4.437

4.1640

-6.15

Yuan

6.724

6.3550

-5.48

