EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Singaporean dollar up 0.6%

July 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.900
137.42
-0.35
Sing dlr
1.395
1.4039
+0.63
Taiwan dlr
29.870
29.855
-0.05
Korean won
1311.200
1306.9
-0.33
Baht
36.290
36.165
-0.34
Peso
56.280
56.29
+0.02
Rupiah
14990.000
14985
-0.03
Rupee
79.630
79.63
0.00
Ringgit
4.437
4.435
-0.05
Yuan
6.724
6.7199
-0.06
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.900
115.08
-16.55
Sing dlr
1.395
1.3490
-3.30
Taiwan dlr
29.870
27.676
-7.35
Korean won
1311.200
1188.60
-9.35
Baht
36.290
33.39
-7.99
Peso
56.280
50.99
-9.40
Rupiah
14990.000
14250
-4.94
Rupee
79.630
74.33
-6.66
Ringgit
4.437
4.1640
-6.15
Yuan
6.724
6.3550
-5.48
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
