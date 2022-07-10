EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Singapore dollar among top decliners

July 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.160
136.08
-0.79
Sing dlr
1.402
1.3976
-0.28
Taiwan dlr
29.823
29.782
-0.14
Korean won
1301.900
1300.4
-0.12
Baht
35.960
35.995
+0.10
Peso
55.910
55.82
-0.16
Rupiah
14965.000
14975
+0.07
Yuan
6.704
6.695
-0.14
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.160
115.08
-16.10
Sing dlr
1.402
1.3490
-3.75
Taiwan dlr
29.823
27.676
-7.20
Korean won
1301.900
1188.60
-8.70
Baht
35.960
33.39
-7.15
Peso
55.910
50.99
-8.80
Rupiah
14965.000
14250
-4.78
Rupee
79.250
74.33
-6.21
Ringgit
4.425
4.1640
-5.90
Yuan
6.704
6.3550
-5.21
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
