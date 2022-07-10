EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Singapore dollar among top decliners

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.160

136.08

-0.79

Sing dlr

1.402

1.3976

-0.28

Taiwan dlr

29.823

29.782

-0.14

Korean won

1301.900

1300.4

-0.12

Baht

35.960

35.995

+0.10

Peso

55.910

55.82

-0.16

Rupiah

14965.000

14975

+0.07

Yuan

6.704

6.695

-0.14

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.160

115.08

-16.10

Sing dlr

1.402

1.3490

-3.75

Taiwan dlr

29.823

27.676

-7.20

Korean won

1301.900

1188.60

-8.70

Baht

35.960

33.39

-7.15

Peso

55.910

50.99

-8.80

Rupiah

14965.000

14250

-4.78

Rupee

79.250

74.33

-6.21

Ringgit

4.425

4.1640

-5.90

Yuan

6.704

6.3550

-5.21

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

