EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Singapore dollar among top decliners

July 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.160

136.08

-0.79

Sing dlr

1.402

1.3976

-0.28

Taiwan dlr

29.823

29.782

-0.14

Korean won

1301.900

1300.4

-0.12

Baht

35.960

35.995

+0.10

Peso

55.910

55.82

-0.16

Rupiah

14965.000

14975

+0.07

Yuan

6.704

6.695

-0.14

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.160

115.08

-16.10

Sing dlr

1.402

1.3490

-3.75

Taiwan dlr

29.823

27.676

-7.20

Korean won

1301.900

1188.60

-8.70

Baht

35.960

33.39

-7.15

Peso

55.910

50.99

-8.80

Rupiah

14965.000

14250

-4.78

Rupee

79.250

74.33

-6.21

Ringgit

4.425

4.1640

-5.90

Yuan

6.704

6.3550

-5.21

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

