EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korea's won falls most

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.800
103.83
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3419
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
28.505
28.758
+0.89
Korean won
1110.800
1103.8
-0.63
Baht
30.350
30.3
-0.16
Peso
48.245
48.24
-0.01
Rupiah
14080.000
14050
-0.21
Rupee
74.195
74.20
0.00
Ringgit
4.091
4.085
-0.15
Yuan
6.566
6.5590
-0.11
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.800
108.61
+4.63
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3444
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
28.505
30.106
+5.62
Korean won
1110.800
1156.40
+4.11
Baht
30.350
29.91
-1.45
Peso
48.245
50.65
+4.98
Rupiah
14080.000
13880
-1.42
Rupee
74.195
71.38
-3.79
Ringgit
4.091
4.0890
-0.05
Yuan
6.566
6.9632
+6.05
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))
