EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korea's won falls most

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.800

103.83

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3419

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.505

28.758

+0.89

Korean won

1110.800

1103.8

-0.63

Baht

30.350

30.3

-0.16

Peso

48.245

48.24

-0.01

Rupiah

14080.000

14050

-0.21

Rupee

74.195

74.20

0.00

Ringgit

4.091

4.085

-0.15

Yuan

6.566

6.5590

-0.11

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.800

108.61

+4.63

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3444

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

28.505

30.106

+5.62

Korean won

1110.800

1156.40

+4.11

Baht

30.350

29.91

-1.45

Peso

48.245

50.65

+4.98

Rupiah

14080.000

13880

-1.42

Rupee

74.195

71.38

-3.79

Ringgit

4.091

4.0890

-0.05

Yuan

6.566

6.9632

+6.05

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.