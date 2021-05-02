EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won leads losses

May 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3301
-0.17
Taiwan dlr
27.975
27.95
-0.09
Korean won
1117.800
1112.3
-0.49
Peso
48.105
48.23
+0.26
Rupiah
14450.000
14440
-0.07
Rupee
74.060
74.06
0.00
Ringgit
4.103
4.093
-0.24
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.430
103.24
-5.66
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3209
-0.86
Taiwan dlr
27.975
28.483
+1.82
Korean won
1117.800
1086.20
-2.83
Baht
31.140
29.96
-3.79
Peso
48.105
48.01
-0.20
Rupiah
14450.000
14040
-2.84
Rupee
74.060
73.07
-1.34
Ringgit
4.103
4.0200
-2.02
Yuan
6.475
6.5283
+0.83
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
