EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won leads losses

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3301

-0.17

Taiwan dlr

27.975

27.95

-0.09

Korean won

1117.800

1112.3

-0.49

Peso

48.105

48.23

+0.26

Rupiah

14450.000

14440

-0.07

Rupee

74.060

74.06

0.00

Ringgit

4.103

4.093

-0.24

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.430

103.24

-5.66

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3209

-0.86

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1117.800

1086.20

-2.83

Baht

31.140

29.96

-3.79

Peso

48.105

48.01

-0.20

Rupiah

14450.000

14040

-2.84

Rupee

74.060

73.07

-1.34

Ringgit

4.103

4.0200

-2.02

Yuan

6.475

6.5283

+0.83

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

