EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won leads losses

May 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3301

-0.17

Taiwan dlr

27.975

27.95

-0.09

Korean won

1117.800

1112.3

-0.49

Peso

48.105

48.23

+0.26

Rupiah

14450.000

14440

-0.07

Rupee

74.060

74.06

0.00

Ringgit

4.103

4.093

-0.24

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.430

103.24

-5.66

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3209

-0.86

Taiwan dlr

27.975

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1117.800

1086.20

-2.83

Baht

31.140

29.96

-3.79

Peso

48.105

48.01

-0.20

Rupiah

14450.000

14040

-2.84

Rupee

74.060

73.07

-1.34

Ringgit

4.103

4.0200

-2.02

Yuan

6.475

6.5283

+0.83

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.