EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; S.Korean won leads decline

July 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.180

107.26

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3899

-0.13

Taiwan dlr

29.468

29.584

+0.39

Korean won

1206.900

1200.9

-0.50

Baht

31.460

31.37

-0.29

Peso

49.530

49.43

-0.20

Rupiah

14345.000

14350

+0.03

Rupee

75.190

75.19

0.00

Ringgit

4.267

4.262

-0.12

Yuan

7.010

6.9980

-0.17

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.180

108.61

+1.33

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3444

-3.40

Taiwan dlr

29.468

30.106

+2.17

Korean won

1206.900

1156.40

-4.18

Baht

31.460

29.91

-4.93

Peso

49.530

50.65

+2.26

Rupiah

14345.000

13880

-3.24

Rupee

75.190

71.38

-5.07

Ringgit

4.267

4.0890

-4.17

Yuan

7.010

6.9632

-0.67

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

