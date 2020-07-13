EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; S.Korean won leads decline

July 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.180
107.26
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3899
-0.13
Taiwan dlr
29.468
29.584
+0.39
Korean won
1206.900
1200.9
-0.50
Baht
31.460
31.37
-0.29
Peso
49.530
49.43
-0.20
Rupiah
14345.000
14350
+0.03
Rupee
75.190
75.19
0.00
Ringgit
4.267
4.262
-0.12
Yuan
7.010
6.9980
-0.17
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.180
108.61
+1.33
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3444
-3.40
Taiwan dlr
29.468
30.106
+2.17
Korean won
1206.900
1156.40
-4.18
Baht
31.460
29.91
-4.93
Peso
49.530
50.65
+2.26
Rupiah
14345.000
13880
-3.24
Rupee
75.190
71.38
-5.07
Ringgit
4.267
4.0890
-4.17
Yuan
7.010
6.9632
-0.67
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
