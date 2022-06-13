EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won leads decline

June 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.260
134.4
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3949
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
29.785
29.742
-0.14
Korean won
1292.000
1284
-0.62
Baht
34.965
34.885
-0.23
Peso
53.295
53.29
-0.01
Rupiah
14750.000
14678
-0.49
Rupee
78.035
78.035
0.00
Ringgit
4.422
4.417
-0.11
Yuan
6.752
6.753
+0.01
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.260
115.08
-14.29
Sing dlr
1.393
1.3490
-3.17
Taiwan dlr
29.785
27.676
-7.08
Korean won
1292.000
1188.60
-8.00
Baht
34.965
33.39
-4.50
Peso
53.295
50.99
-4.32
Rupiah
14750.000
14250
-3.39
Rupee
78.035
74.33
-4.75
Ringgit
4.422
4.1640
-5.83
Yuan
6.752
6.3550
-5.88
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))
