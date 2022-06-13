EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won leads decline

June 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.260

134.4

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3949

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

29.785

29.742

-0.14

Korean won

1292.000

1284

-0.62

Baht

34.965

34.885

-0.23

Peso

53.295

53.29

-0.01

Rupiah

14750.000

14678

-0.49

Rupee

78.035

78.035

0.00

Ringgit

4.422

4.417

-0.11

Yuan

6.752

6.753

+0.01

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.260

115.08

-14.29

Sing dlr

1.393

1.3490

-3.17

Taiwan dlr

29.785

27.676

-7.08

Korean won

1292.000

1188.60

-8.00

Baht

34.965

33.39

-4.50

Peso

53.295

50.99

-4.32

Rupiah

14750.000

14250

-3.39

Rupee

78.035

74.33

-4.75

Ringgit

4.422

4.1640

-5.83

Yuan

6.752

6.3550

-5.88

(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

