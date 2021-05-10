EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won falls most

May 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0207 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.900

108.78

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3255

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

27.816

27.816

0.00

Korean won

1119.200

1113.8

-0.48

Baht

31.090

31.07

-0.06

Peso

47.880

47.82

-0.13

Rupiah

14210.000

14195

-0.11

Rupee

73.350

73.35

0.00

Ringgit

4.112

4.105

-0.17

Yuan

6.425

6.4156

-0.15

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.900

103.24

-5.20

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3209

-0.43

Taiwan dlr

27.816

28.483

+2.40

Korean won

1119.200

1086.20

-2.95

Baht

31.090

29.96

-3.63

Peso

47.880

48.01

+0.27

Rupiah

14210.000

14040

-1.20

Rupee

73.350

73.07

-0.39

Ringgit

4.112

4.0200

-2.24

Yuan

6.425

6.5283

+1.61

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

