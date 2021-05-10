EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S.Korean won falls most

May 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0207 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.900
108.78
-0.11
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3255
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
27.816
27.816
0.00
Korean won
1119.200
1113.8
-0.48
Baht
31.090
31.07
-0.06
Peso
47.880
47.82
-0.13
Rupiah
14210.000
14195
-0.11
Rupee
73.350
73.35
0.00
Ringgit
4.112
4.105
-0.17
Yuan
6.425
6.4156
-0.15
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.900
103.24
-5.20
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3209
-0.43
Taiwan dlr
27.816
28.483
+2.40
Korean won
1119.200
1086.20
-2.95
Baht
31.090
29.96
-3.63
Peso
47.880
48.01
+0.27
Rupiah
14210.000
14040
-1.20
Rupee
73.350
73.07
-0.39
Ringgit
4.112
4.0200
-2.24
Yuan
6.425
6.5283
+1.61
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))
