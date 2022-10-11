EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S. Korean won rises after rate hike

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.270
145.86
-0.28
Sing dlr
1.441
1.4379
-0.21
Taiwan dlr
31.901
31.867
-0.11
Korean won
1433.800
1435.2
+0.10
Baht
38.165
38.13
-0.09
Peso
58.980
58.81
-0.29
Rupiah
15370.000
15355
-0.10
Rupee
0.00
82.3125
0.00
Ringgit
4.680
4.671
-0.19
Yuan
7.185
7.168
-0.24
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
146.270
115.08
-21.32
Sing dlr
1.441
1.3490
-6.38
Taiwan dlr
31.901
27.676
-13.24
Korean won
1433.800
1188.60
-17.10
Baht
38.165
33.39
-12.51
Peso
58.980
50.99
-13.55
Rupiah
15370.000
14250
-7.29
Rupee
82.313
74.33
-9.70
Ringgit
4.680
4.1640
-11.03
Yuan
7.185
6.3550
-11.55
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
