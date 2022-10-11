EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S. Korean won rises after rate hike

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.270

145.86

-0.28

Sing dlr

1.441

1.4379

-0.21

Taiwan dlr

31.901

31.867

-0.11

Korean won

1433.800

1435.2

+0.10

Baht

38.165

38.13

-0.09

Peso

58.980

58.81

-0.29

Rupiah

15370.000

15355

-0.10

Rupee

0.00

82.3125

0.00

Ringgit

4.680

4.671

-0.19

Yuan

7.185

7.168

-0.24

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.270

115.08

-21.32

Sing dlr

1.441

1.3490

-6.38

Taiwan dlr

31.901

27.676

-13.24

Korean won

1433.800

1188.60

-17.10

Baht

38.165

33.39

-12.51

Peso

58.980

50.99

-13.55

Rupiah

15370.000

14250

-7.29

Rupee

82.313

74.33

-9.70

Ringgit

4.680

4.1640

-11.03

Yuan

7.185

6.3550

-11.55

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

