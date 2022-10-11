EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S. Korean won rises after rate hike

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.270

145.86

-0.28

Sing dlr

1.441

1.4379

-0.21

Taiwan dlr

31.901

31.867

-0.11

Korean won

1433.800

1435.2

+0.10

Baht

38.165

38.13

-0.09

Peso

58.980

58.81

-0.29

Rupiah

15370.000

15355

-0.10

Rupee

0.00

82.3125

0.00

Ringgit

4.680

4.671

-0.19

Yuan

7.185

7.168

-0.24

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

146.270

115.08

-21.32

Sing dlr

1.441

1.3490

-6.38

Taiwan dlr

31.901

27.676

-13.24

Korean won

1433.800

1188.60

-17.10

Baht

38.165

33.39

-12.51

Peso

58.980

50.99

-13.55

Rupiah

15370.000

14250

-7.29

Rupee

82.313

74.33

-9.70

Ringgit

4.680

4.1640

-11.03

Yuan

7.185

6.3550

-11.55

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.