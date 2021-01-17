EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S. Korean won leads fall

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.720

103.87

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3297

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

27.974

28.48

+1.81

Korean won

1103.400

1099.4

-0.36

Baht

30.080

30.02

-0.20

Peso

48.055

48.04

-0.03

Rupiah

14050.000

14010

-0.28

Rupee

73.070

73.07

0.00

Ringgit

4.043

4.035

-0.20

Yuan

6.481

6.4817

+0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.720

103.24

-0.46

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3209

-0.75

Taiwan dlr

27.974

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1103.400

1086.20

-1.56

Baht

30.080

29.96

-0.40

Peso

48.055

48.01

-0.09

Rupiah

14050.000

14040

-0.07

Rupee

73.070

73.07

-0.01

Ringgit

4.043

4.0400

-0.07

Yuan

6.481

6.5283

+0.74

