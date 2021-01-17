EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S. Korean won leads fall

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.720
103.87
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3297
-0.09
Taiwan dlr
27.974
28.48
+1.81
Korean won
1103.400
1099.4
-0.36
Baht
30.080
30.02
-0.20
Peso
48.055
48.04
-0.03
Rupiah
14050.000
14010
-0.28
Rupee
73.070
73.07
0.00
Ringgit
4.043
4.035
-0.20
Yuan
6.481
6.4817
+0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.720
103.24
-0.46
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3209
-0.75
Taiwan dlr
27.974
28.483
+1.82
Korean won
1103.400
1086.20
-1.56
Baht
30.080
29.96
-0.40
Peso
48.055
48.01
-0.09
Rupiah
14050.000
14040
-0.07
Rupee
73.070
73.07
-0.01
Ringgit
4.043
4.0400
-0.07
Yuan
6.481
6.5283
+0.74
