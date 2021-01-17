EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, S. Korean won leads fall

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.720

103.87

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3297

-0.09

Taiwan dlr

27.974

28.48

+1.81

Korean won

1103.400

1099.4

-0.36

Baht

30.080

30.02

-0.20

Peso

48.055

48.04

-0.03

Rupiah

14050.000

14010

-0.28

Rupee

73.070

73.07

0.00

Ringgit

4.043

4.035

-0.20

Yuan

6.481

6.4817

+0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.720

103.24

-0.46

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3209

-0.75

Taiwan dlr

27.974

28.483

+1.82

Korean won

1103.400

1086.20

-1.56

Baht

30.080

29.96

-0.40

Peso

48.055

48.01

-0.09

Rupiah

14050.000

14040

-0.07

Rupee

73.070

73.07

-0.01

Ringgit

4.043

4.0400

-0.07

Yuan

6.481

6.5283

+0.74

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

