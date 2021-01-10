EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; S. Korean won leads fall

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.190
103.93
-0.25
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3249
-0.46
Taiwan dlr
27.984
28.483
+1.78
Korean won
1097.700
1089.8
-0.72
Baht
30.160
29.96
-0.66
Peso
48.087
48.07
-0.04
Rupiah
13980.000
13980
+0.00
Rupee
73.240
73.24
0.00
Ringgit
4.041
4.03
-0.27
Yuan
6.491
6.476
-0.23
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.190
103.24
-0.91
Sing dlr
1.331
1.3209
-0.76
Taiwan dlr
27.984
28.483
+1.78
Korean won
1097.700
1086.2
-1.05
Baht
30.160
29.96
-0.66
Peso
48.087
48.07
-0.04
Rupiah
13980.000
13980
+0.00
Rupee
73.240
73.065
-0.24
Ringgit
4.041
4.03
-0.27
Yuan
6.491
6.476
-0.23
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.