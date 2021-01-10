EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; S. Korean won leads fall

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.190

103.93

-0.25

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3249

-0.46

Taiwan dlr

27.984

28.483

+1.78

Korean won

1097.700

1089.8

-0.72

Baht

30.160

29.96

-0.66

Peso

48.087

48.07

-0.04

Rupiah

13980.000

13980

+0.00

Rupee

73.240

73.24

0.00

Ringgit

4.041

4.03

-0.27

Yuan

6.491

6.476

-0.23

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.190

103.24

-0.91

Sing dlr

1.331

1.3209

-0.76

Taiwan dlr

27.984

28.483

+1.78

Korean won

1097.700

1086.2

-1.05

Baht

30.160

29.96

-0.66

Peso

48.087

48.07

-0.04

Rupiah

13980.000

13980

+0.00

Rupee

73.240

73.065

-0.24

Ringgit

4.041

4.03

-0.27

Yuan

6.491

6.476

-0.23

