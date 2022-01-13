EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, ringgit leads decline

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.860

114.17

+0.27

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3458

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.649

27.648

-0.00

Korean won

1188.200

1187.5

-0.06

Baht

33.160

33.2

+0.12

Peso

51.080

51.08

+0.00

Rupiah

14300.000

14290

-0.07

Rupee

73.880

73.88

0.00

Ringgit

4.181

4.175

-0.14

Yuan

6.361

6.3602

-0.02

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.940

115.08

-0.74

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3490

-0.49

Taiwan dlr

27.621

27.676

+0.20

Korean won

1196.900

1188.60

-0.69

Baht

33.200

33.39

+0.57

Peso

50.970

50.99

+0.04

Rupiah

14355.000

14250

-0.73

Rupee

74.325

74.33

+0.01

Ringgit

4.192

4.1640

-0.67

Yuan

6.368

6.3550

-0.20

