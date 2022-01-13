EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, ringgit leads decline

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.860
114.17
+0.27
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3458
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
27.649
27.648
-0.00
Korean won
1188.200
1187.5
-0.06
Baht
33.160
33.2
+0.12
Peso
51.080
51.08
+0.00
Rupiah
14300.000
14290
-0.07
Rupee
73.880
73.88
0.00
Ringgit
4.181
4.175
-0.14
Yuan
6.361
6.3602
-0.02
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.940
115.08
-0.74
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3490
-0.49
Taiwan dlr
27.621
27.676
+0.20
Korean won
1196.900
1188.60
-0.69
Baht
33.200
33.39
+0.57
Peso
50.970
50.99
+0.04
Rupiah
14355.000
14250
-0.73
Rupee
74.325
74.33
+0.01
Ringgit
4.192
4.1640
-0.67
Yuan
6.368
6.3550
-0.20
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
