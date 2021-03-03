EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; ringgit dips ahead of central bank meeting

March 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.030

106.99

-0.04

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3323

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.790

28.258

+1.68

Korean won

1125.700

1120.3

-0.48

Baht

30.340

30.3

-0.13

Peso

48.555

48.52

-0.07

Rupiah

14245.000

14240

-0.04

Rupee

72.710

72.71

0.00

Ringgit

4.052

4.049

-0.07

Yuan

6.470

6.4682

-0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.030

103.24

-3.54

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3209

-0.84

Taiwan dlr

27.790

28.483

+2.49

Korean won

1125.700

1086.20

-3.51

Baht

30.340

29.96

-1.25

Peso

48.555

48.01

-1.12

Rupiah

14245.000

14040

-1.44

Rupee

72.710

73.07

+0.49

Ringgit

4.052

4.0400

-0.30

Yuan

6.470

6.5283

+0.91

