EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken; ringgit dips ahead of central bank meeting
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.030 106.99 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.332 1.3323 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.790 28.258 +1.68 Korean won 1125.700 1120.3 -0.48 Baht 30.340 30.3 -0.13 Peso 48.555 48.52 -0.07 Rupiah 14245.000 14240 -0.04 Rupee 72.710 72.71 0.00 Ringgit 4.052 4.049 -0.07 Yuan 6.470 6.4682 -0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.030
103.24
-3.54
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3209
-0.84
Taiwan dlr
27.790
28.483
+2.49
Korean won
1125.700
1086.20
-3.51
Baht
30.340
29.96
-1.25
Peso
48.555
48.01
-1.12
Rupiah
14245.000
14040
-1.44
Rupee
72.710
73.07
+0.49
Ringgit
4.052
4.0400
-0.30
Yuan
6.470
6.5283
+0.91
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
