EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Philippine peso top loser

June 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.950

110.94

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.346

1.346

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

27.997

28.006

+0.03

Korean won

1134.400

1137.7

+0.29

Baht

31.840

31.82

-0.06

Peso

48.820

48.71

-0.23

Rupiah

14430.000

14430

+0.00

Rupee

74.270

74.27

+0.00

Ringgit

4.163

4.159

-0.10

Yuan

6.477

6.4748

-0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.950

103.24

-6.95

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3209

-1.85

Taiwan dlr

27.997

28.483

+1.74

Korean won

1134.400

1086.20

-4.25

Baht

31.840

29.96

-5.90

Peso

48.820

48.01

-1.66

Rupiah

14430.000

14040

-2.70

Rupee

74.270

73.07

-1.62

Ringgit

4.163

4.0200

-3.44

Yuan

6.477

6.5283

+0.80

