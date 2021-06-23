EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Philippine peso top loser

June 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.950
110.94
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.346
1.346
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
27.997
28.006
+0.03
Korean won
1134.400
1137.7
+0.29
Baht
31.840
31.82
-0.06
Peso
48.820
48.71
-0.23
Rupiah
14430.000
14430
+0.00
Rupee
74.270
74.27
+0.00
Ringgit
4.163
4.159
-0.10
Yuan
6.477
6.4748
-0.03
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.950
103.24
-6.95
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3209
-1.85
Taiwan dlr
27.997
28.483
+1.74
Korean won
1134.400
1086.20
-4.25
Baht
31.840
29.96
-5.90
Peso
48.820
48.01
-1.66
Rupiah
14430.000
14040
-2.70
Rupee
74.270
73.07
-1.62
Ringgit
4.163
4.0200
-3.44
Yuan
6.477
6.5283
+0.80
(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
