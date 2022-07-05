EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken on recession fears, S.Korean won retreats most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.240

135.87

+0.47

Sing dlr

1.404

1.4051

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.814

29.765

-0.16

Korean won

1307.400

1300.3

-0.54

Baht

35.985

35.93

-0.15

Peso

55.510

55.4

-0.20

Rupiah

15000.000

14985

-0.10

Rupee

79.370

79.37

+0.00

Ringgit

4.423

4.418

-0.11

Yuan

6.708

6.719

+0.17

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.240

115.08

-14.91

Sing dlr

1.404

1.3490

-3.93

Taiwan dlr

29.814

27.676

-7.17

Korean won

1307.400

1188.60

-9.09

Baht

35.985

33.39

-7.21

Peso

55.510

50.99

-8.14

Rupiah

15000.000

14250

-5.00

Rupee

79.370

74.33

-6.35

Ringgit

4.423

4.1640

-5.86

Yuan

6.708

6.3550

-5.26

