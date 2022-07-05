EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken on recession fears, S.Korean won retreats most

July 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.240
135.87
+0.47
Sing dlr
1.404
1.4051
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
29.814
29.765
-0.16
Korean won
1307.400
1300.3
-0.54
Baht
35.985
35.93
-0.15
Peso
55.510
55.4
-0.20
Rupiah
15000.000
14985
-0.10
Rupee
79.370
79.37
+0.00
Ringgit
4.423
4.418
-0.11
Yuan
6.708
6.719
+0.17
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.240
115.08
-14.91
Sing dlr
1.404
1.3490
-3.93
Taiwan dlr
29.814
27.676
-7.17
Korean won
1307.400
1188.60
-9.09
Baht
35.985
33.39
-7.21
Peso
55.510
50.99
-8.14
Rupiah
15000.000
14250
-5.00
Rupee
79.370
74.33
-6.35
Ringgit
4.423
4.1640
-5.86
Yuan
6.708
6.3550
-5.26
(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
