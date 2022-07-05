EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken on recession fears, S.Korean won retreats most

July 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.240

135.87

+0.47

Sing dlr

1.404

1.4051

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

29.814

29.765

-0.16

Korean won

1307.400

1300.3

-0.54

Baht

35.985

35.93

-0.15

Peso

55.510

55.4

-0.20

Rupiah

15000.000

14985

-0.10

Rupee

79.370

79.37

+0.00

Ringgit

4.423

4.418

-0.11

Yuan

6.708

6.719

+0.17

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.240

115.08

-14.91

Sing dlr

1.404

1.3490

-3.93

Taiwan dlr

29.814

27.676

-7.17

Korean won

1307.400

1188.60

-9.09

Baht

35.985

33.39

-7.21

Peso

55.510

50.99

-8.14

Rupiah

15000.000

14250

-5.00

Rupee

79.370

74.33

-6.35

Ringgit

4.423

4.1640

-5.86

Yuan

6.708

6.3550

-5.26

(Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

