EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Indonesian rupiah sheds most

March 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0229 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.510

108.56

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.347

1.344

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

28.521

28.482

-0.14

Korean won

1133.300

1129.7

-0.32

Baht

30.990

30.96

-0.10

Peso

48.670

48.67

0.00

Rupiah

14440.000

14390

-0.35

Rupee

72.420

72.42

0.00

Ringgit

4.129

4.12

-0.22

Yuan

6.523

6.516

-0.11

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.510

103.24

-4.86

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3209

-1.92

Taiwan dlr

28.521

28.483

-0.13

Korean won

1133.300

1086.20

-4.16

Peso

48.670

48.01

-1.36

Rupiah

14440.000

14040

-2.77

Rupee

72.420

73.07

+0.89

Ringgit

4.129

4.0200

-2.64

Yuan

6.523

6.5283

+0.08

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

