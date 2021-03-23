EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Indonesian rupiah sheds most

March 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0229 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.510
108.56
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.347
1.344
-0.20
Taiwan dlr
28.521
28.482
-0.14
Korean won
1133.300
1129.7
-0.32
Baht
30.990
30.96
-0.10
Peso
48.670
48.67
0.00
Rupiah
14440.000
14390
-0.35
Rupee
72.420
72.42
0.00
Ringgit
4.129
4.12
-0.22
Yuan
6.523
6.516
-0.11
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.510
103.24
-4.86
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3209
-1.92
Taiwan dlr
28.521
28.483
-0.13
Korean won
1133.300
1086.20
-4.16
Peso
48.670
48.01
-1.36
Rupiah
14440.000
14040
-2.77
Rupee
72.420
73.07
+0.89
Ringgit
4.129
4.0200
-2.64
Yuan
6.523
6.5283
+0.08
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.