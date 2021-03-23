EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Indonesian rupiah sheds most

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0229 GMT.

March 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0229 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.510

108.56

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.347

1.344

-0.20

Taiwan dlr

28.521

28.482

-0.14

Korean won

1133.300

1129.7

-0.32

Baht

30.990

30.96

-0.10

Peso

48.670

48.67

0.00

Rupiah

14440.000

14390

-0.35

Rupee

72.420

72.42

0.00

Ringgit

4.129

4.12

-0.22

Yuan

6.523

6.516

-0.11

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.510

103.24

-4.86

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3209

-1.92

Taiwan dlr

28.521

28.483

-0.13

Korean won

1133.300

1086.20

-4.16

Peso

48.670

48.01

-1.36

Rupiah

14440.000

14040

-2.77

Rupee

72.420

73.07

+0.89

Ringgit

4.129

4.0200

-2.64

Yuan

6.523

6.5283

+0.08

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More