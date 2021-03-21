EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Indonesian rupiah leads declines

March 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.810
108.87
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3415
-0.15
Taiwan dlr
28.480
28.463
-0.06
Korean won
1132.400
1130.6
-0.16
Baht
30.885
30.83
-0.18
Peso
48.588
48.5
-0.18
Rupiah
14440.000
14400
-0.28
Rupee
72.508
72.508
0.00
Ringgit
4.113
4.105
-0.19
Yuan
6.509
6.5097
+0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.810
103.24
-5.12
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3209
-1.68
Taiwan dlr
28.480
28.483
+0.01
Korean won
1132.400
1086.20
-4.08
Peso
48.588
48.01
-1.19
Rupiah
14440.000
14040
-2.77
Rupee
72.508
73.07
+0.77
Ringgit
4.113
4.0200
-2.26
Yuan
6.509
6.5283
+0.30
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
