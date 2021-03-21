EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Indonesian rupiah leads declines

March 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.810

108.87

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3415

-0.15

Taiwan dlr

28.480

28.463

-0.06

Korean won

1132.400

1130.6

-0.16

Baht

30.885

30.83

-0.18

Peso

48.588

48.5

-0.18

Rupiah

14440.000

14400

-0.28

Rupee

72.508

72.508

0.00

Ringgit

4.113

4.105

-0.19

Yuan

6.509

6.5097

+0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.810

103.24

-5.12

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3209

-1.68

Taiwan dlr

28.480

28.483

+0.01

Korean won

1132.400

1086.20

-4.08

Peso

48.588

48.01

-1.19

Rupiah

14440.000

14040

-2.77

Rupee

72.508

73.07

+0.77

Ringgit

4.113

4.0200

-2.26

Yuan

6.509

6.5283

+0.30

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

