EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, China's yuan leads losses

May 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.340

127.31

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3747

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

29.522

29.556

+0.12

Korean won

1266.700

1264.6

-0.17

Baht

34.315

34.255

-0.17

Peso

52.380

52.41

+0.06

Rupee

77.525

77.525

0.00

Ringgit

4.395

4.393

-0.05

Yuan

6.713

6.694

-0.28

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.340

115.08

-9.63

Sing dlr

1.375

1.3490

-1.90

Taiwan dlr

29.522

27.676

-6.25

Korean won

1266.700

1188.60

-6.17

Baht

34.315

33.39

-2.70

Peso

52.380

50.99

-2.65

Rupiah

14630.000

14250

-2.60

Rupee

77.525

74.33

-4.12

Ringgit

4.395

4.1640

-5.26

Yuan

6.713

6.3550

-5.33

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

