EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, China's yuan leads losses

May 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
127.340
127.31
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.375
1.3747
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
29.522
29.556
+0.12
Korean won
1266.700
1264.6
-0.17
Baht
34.315
34.255
-0.17
Peso
52.380
52.41
+0.06
Rupee
77.525
77.525
0.00
Ringgit
4.395
4.393
-0.05
Yuan
6.713
6.694
-0.28
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
127.340
115.08
-9.63
Sing dlr
1.375
1.3490
-1.90
Taiwan dlr
29.522
27.676
-6.25
Korean won
1266.700
1188.60
-6.17
Baht
34.315
33.39
-2.70
Peso
52.380
50.99
-2.65
Rupiah
14630.000
14250
-2.60
Rupee
77.525
74.33
-4.12
Ringgit
4.395
4.1640
-5.26
Yuan
6.713
6.3550
-5.33
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.