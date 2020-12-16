EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies unchanged; Taiwanese dollar jumps more than 1%

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.330
103.48
+0.15
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3289
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
28.128
28.476
+1.24
Korean won
1093.800
1094
+0.02
Baht
29.970
30
+0.10
Peso
47.991
48.07
+0.16
Rupiah
14090.000
14090
+0.00
Rupee
73.570
73.57
0.00
Ringgit
4.045
4.049
+0.10
Yuan
6.535
6.5323
-0.04
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.330
108.61
+5.11
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3444
+1.21
Taiwan dlr
28.128
30.106
+7.03
Korean won
1093.800
1156.40
+5.72
Baht
29.970
29.91
-0.20
Peso
47.991
50.65
+5.54
Rupiah
14090.000
13880
-1.49
Rupee
73.570
71.38
-2.98
Ringgit
4.045
4.0890
+1.09
Yuan
6.535
6.9632
+6.56
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.