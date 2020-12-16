EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies unchanged; Taiwanese dollar jumps more than 1%

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.330

103.48

+0.15

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3289

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.128

28.476

+1.24

Korean won

1093.800

1094

+0.02

Baht

29.970

30

+0.10

Peso

47.991

48.07

+0.16

Rupiah

14090.000

14090

+0.00

Rupee

73.570

73.57

0.00

Ringgit

4.045

4.049

+0.10

Yuan

6.535

6.5323

-0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.330

108.61

+5.11

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3444

+1.21

Taiwan dlr

28.128

30.106

+7.03

Korean won

1093.800

1156.40

+5.72

Baht

29.970

29.91

-0.20

Peso

47.991

50.65

+5.54

Rupiah

14090.000

13880

-1.49

Rupee

73.570

71.38

-2.98

Ringgit

4.045

4.0890

+1.09

Yuan

6.535

6.9632

+6.56

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

