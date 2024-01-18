EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies tread water; Taiwan dollar strengthens

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.410
148.15
-0.18
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3438
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
31.440
31.571
+0.42
Korean won
1335.800
1339.7
+0.29
Baht
35.540
35.55
+0.03
Peso
55.800
55.83
+0.05
Rupiah
15615.000
15615
0.00
Rupee
83.123
83.1225
0.00
Ringgit
4.711
4.716
+0.11
Yuan
7.194
7.196
+0.03
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.410
141.060
-4.95
Sing dlr
1.343
1.319
-1.74
Taiwan dlr
31.440
30.735
-2.24
Korean won
1335.800
1288.000
-3.58
Baht
35.540
34.165
-3.87
Peso
55.800
55.388
-0.74
Rupiah
15615.000
15395.000
-1.41
Rupee
83.123
83.208
+0.10
Ringgit
4.711
4.590
-2.57
Yuan
7.194
7.098
-1.34
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.