EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies tread water; Taiwan dollar strengthens

January 18, 2024 — 09:10 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.410

148.15

-0.18

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3438

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

31.440

31.571

+0.42

Korean won

1335.800

1339.7

+0.29

Baht

35.540

35.55

+0.03

Peso

55.800

55.83

+0.05

Rupiah

15615.000

15615

0.00

Rupee

83.123

83.1225

0.00

Ringgit

4.711

4.716

+0.11

Yuan

7.194

7.196

+0.03

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.410

141.060

-4.95

Sing dlr

1.343

1.319

-1.74

Taiwan dlr

31.440

30.735

-2.24

Korean won

1335.800

1288.000

-3.58

Baht

35.540

34.165

-3.87

Peso

55.800

55.388

-0.74

Rupiah

15615.000

15395.000

-1.41

Rupee

83.123

83.208

+0.10

Ringgit

4.711

4.590

-2.57

Yuan

7.194

7.098

-1.34

(Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

