EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Thai baht, Philippine peso dip

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.040
105.01
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3326
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
27.933
28.483
+1.97
Korean won
1114.600
1114.9
+0.03
Baht
30.010
29.96
-0.17
Peso
48.045
47.99
-0.11
Rupiah
14000.000
14000
+0.00
Rupee
72.955
72.955
+0.00
Ringgit
4.046
4.049
+0.07
Yuan
6.458
6.4616
+0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.040
103.24
-1.71
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3209
-0.85
Taiwan dlr
27.933
28.483
+1.97
Korean won
1114.600
1086.2
-2.55
Baht
30.010
29.96
-0.17
Peso
48.045
47.99
-0.11
Rupiah
14000.000
14000
+0.00
Rupee
72.955
73.065
+0.15
Ringgit
4.046
4.049
+0.07
Yuan
6.458
6.4616
+0.05
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))
