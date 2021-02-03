EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Thai baht, Philippine peso dip

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.040

105.01

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3326

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

27.933

28.483

+1.97

Korean won

1114.600

1114.9

+0.03

Baht

30.010

29.96

-0.17

Peso

48.045

47.99

-0.11

Rupiah

14000.000

14000

+0.00

Rupee

72.955

72.955

+0.00

Ringgit

4.046

4.049

+0.07

Yuan

6.458

6.4616

+0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.040

103.24

-1.71

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3209

-0.85

Taiwan dlr

27.933

28.483

+1.97

Korean won

1114.600

1086.2

-2.55

Baht

30.010

29.96

-0.17

Peso

48.045

47.99

-0.11

Rupiah

14000.000

14000

+0.00

Rupee

72.955

73.065

+0.15

Ringgit

4.046

4.049

+0.07

Yuan

6.458

6.4616

+0.05

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

