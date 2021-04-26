EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar strengthens

April 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0203 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.300

108.08

-0.20

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3251

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

27.890

27.959

+0.25

Korean won

1112.300

1113.2

+0.08

Baht

31.460

31.41

-0.16

Peso

48.380

48.33

-0.10

Rupiah

14480.000

14480

0.00

Rupee

74.715

74.715

0.00

Ringgit

4.097

4.096

-0.02

Yuan

6.489

6.4865

-0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.300

103.24

-4.67

Sing dlr

1.327

1.3209

-0.42

Taiwan dlr

27.890

28.483

+2.13

Korean won

1112.300

1086.20

-2.35

Baht

31.460

29.96

-4.77

Peso

48.380

48.01

-0.76

Rupiah

14480.000

14040

-3.04

Rupee

74.715

73.07

-2.21

Ringgit

4.097

4.0200

-1.88

Yuan

6.489

6.5283

+0.60

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

