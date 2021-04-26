EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar strengthens

April 27 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0203 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.300
108.08
-0.20
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3251
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
27.890
27.959
+0.25
Korean won
1112.300
1113.2
+0.08
Baht
31.460
31.41
-0.16
Peso
48.380
48.33
-0.10
Rupiah
14480.000
14480
0.00
Rupee
74.715
74.715
0.00
Ringgit
4.097
4.096
-0.02
Yuan
6.489
6.4865
-0.04
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.300
103.24
-4.67
Sing dlr
1.327
1.3209
-0.42
Taiwan dlr
27.890
28.483
+2.13
Korean won
1112.300
1086.20
-2.35
Baht
31.460
29.96
-4.77
Peso
48.380
48.01
-0.76
Rupiah
14480.000
14040
-3.04
Rupee
74.715
73.07
-2.21
Ringgit
4.097
4.0200
-1.88
Yuan
6.489
6.5283
+0.60
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
