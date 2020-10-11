EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar leads gains

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.590
105.59
+0.00
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3527
-0.11
Taiwan dlr
28.639
28.966
+1.14
Korean won
1148.500
1153.3
+0.42
Baht
31.040
31.05
+0.03
Peso
48.344
48.35
+0.01
Rupiah
14670.000
14675
+0.03
Rupee
73.130
73.13
0.00
Ringgit
4.135
4.135
+0.00
Yuan
6.710
6.6932
-0.25
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.590
108.61
+2.86
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3444
-0.72
Taiwan dlr
28.639
30.106
+5.12
Korean won
1148.500
1156.40
+0.69
Baht
31.040
29.91
-3.64
Peso
48.344
50.65
+4.77
Rupiah
14670.000
13880
-5.39
Rupee
73.130
71.38
-2.39
Ringgit
4.135
4.0890
-1.11
Yuan
6.710
6.9632
+3.77
