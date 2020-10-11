EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar leads gains

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.590

105.59

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3527

-0.11

Taiwan dlr

28.639

28.966

+1.14

Korean won

1148.500

1153.3

+0.42

Baht

31.040

31.05

+0.03

Peso

48.344

48.35

+0.01

Rupiah

14670.000

14675

+0.03

Rupee

73.130

73.13

0.00

Ringgit

4.135

4.135

+0.00

Yuan

6.710

6.6932

-0.25

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.590

108.61

+2.86

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3444

-0.72

Taiwan dlr

28.639

30.106

+5.12

Korean won

1148.500

1156.40

+0.69

Baht

31.040

29.91

-3.64

Peso

48.344

50.65

+4.77

Rupiah

14670.000

13880

-5.39

Rupee

73.130

71.38

-2.39

Ringgit

4.135

4.0890

-1.11

Yuan

6.710

6.9632

+3.77

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.