EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar gains

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.540
104.54
+0.00
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3434
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
28.520
28.803
+0.99
Korean won
1111.300
1110.4
-0.08
Baht
30.350
30.35
+0.00
Peso
48.225
48.26
+0.07
Rupiah
14130.000
14130
+0.00
Rupee
74.242
74.25
+0.01
Ringgit
4.089
4.088
-0.02
Yuan
6.579
6.585
+0.09
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.540
108.61
+3.89
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3444
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
28.520
30.106
+5.56
Korean won
1111.300
1156.40
+4.06
Baht
30.350
29.91
-1.45
Peso
48.225
50.65
+5.03
Rupiah
14130.000
13880
-1.77
Rupee
74.242
71.38
-3.85
Ringgit
4.089
4.0890
+0.00
Yuan
6.579
6.9632
+5.83
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.