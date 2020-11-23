EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued; Taiwan dollar gains

Reuters
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.540

104.54

+0.00

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3434

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

28.520

28.803

+0.99

Korean won

1111.300

1110.4

-0.08

Baht

30.350

30.35

+0.00

Peso

48.225

48.26

+0.07

Rupiah

14130.000

14130

+0.00

Rupee

74.242

74.25

+0.01

Ringgit

4.089

4.088

-0.02

Yuan

6.579

6.585

+0.09

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.540

108.61

+3.89

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3444

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.520

30.106

+5.56

Korean won

1111.300

1156.40

+4.06

Baht

30.350

29.91

-1.45

Peso

48.225

50.65

+5.03

Rupiah

14130.000

13880

-1.77

Rupee

74.242

71.38

-3.85

Ringgit

4.089

4.0890

+0.00

Yuan

6.579

6.9632

+5.83

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

