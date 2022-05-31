EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued, S.Korean won gains

June 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.130

128.68

-0.35

Sing dlr

1.372

1.3693

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

29.068

29.065

-0.01

Korean won

1237.200

1238.6

+0.11

Baht

34.330

34.3

-0.09

Peso

52.455

52.44

-0.03

Rupiah

14580.000

14580

0.00

Rupee

77.640

77.64

0.00

Ringgit

4.382

4.377

-0.11

Yuan

6.682

6.672

-0.14

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.130

115.08

-10.88

Sing dlr

1.372

1.3490

-1.64

Taiwan dlr

29.068

27.676

-4.79

Korean won

1237.200

1188.60

-3.93

Baht

34.330

33.39

-2.74

Peso

52.455

50.99

-2.79

Rupiah

14580.000

14250

-2.26

Rupee

77.640

74.33

-4.26

Ringgit

4.382

4.1640

-4.97

Yuan

6.682

6.3550

-4.89

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

