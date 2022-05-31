EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued, S.Korean won gains

June 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.130
128.68
-0.35
Sing dlr
1.372
1.3693
-0.16
Taiwan dlr
29.068
29.065
-0.01
Korean won
1237.200
1238.6
+0.11
Baht
34.330
34.3
-0.09
Peso
52.455
52.44
-0.03
Rupiah
14580.000
14580
0.00
Rupee
77.640
77.64
0.00
Ringgit
4.382
4.377
-0.11
Yuan
6.682
6.672
-0.14
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.130
115.08
-10.88
Sing dlr
1.372
1.3490
-1.64
Taiwan dlr
29.068
27.676
-4.79
Korean won
1237.200
1188.60
-3.93
Baht
34.330
33.39
-2.74
Peso
52.455
50.99
-2.79
Rupiah
14580.000
14250
-2.26
Rupee
77.640
74.33
-4.26
Ringgit
4.382
4.1640
-4.97
Yuan
6.682
6.3550
-4.89
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.