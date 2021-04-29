EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued, Philippine peso firms

April 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0204 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.780
108.91
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3263
+0.05
Korean won
1108.400
1108.2
-0.02
Baht
31.170
31.2
+0.10
Peso
48.139
48.29
+0.31
Rupiah
14440.000
14445
+0.03
Rupee
74.040
74.04
0.00
Ringgit
4.102
4.1
-0.05
Yuan
6.469
6.472
+0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.780
103.24
-5.09
Sing dlr
1.326
1.3209
-0.36
Korean won
1108.400
1086.20
-2.00
Baht
31.170
29.96
-3.88
Peso
48.139
48.01
-0.27
Rupiah
14440.000
14040
-2.77
Rupee
74.040
73.07
-1.32
Ringgit
4.102
4.0200
-2.00
Yuan
6.469
6.5283
+0.92
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
