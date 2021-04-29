EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued, Philippine peso firms

April 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.780

108.91

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3263

+0.05

Korean won

1108.400

1108.2

-0.02

Baht

31.170

31.2

+0.10

Peso

48.139

48.29

+0.31

Rupiah

14440.000

14445

+0.03

Rupee

74.040

74.04

0.00

Ringgit

4.102

4.1

-0.05

Yuan

6.469

6.472

+0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.780

103.24

-5.09

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3209

-0.36

Korean won

1108.400

1086.20

-2.00

Baht

31.170

29.96

-3.88

Peso

48.139

48.01

-0.27

Rupiah

14440.000

14040

-2.77

Rupee

74.040

73.07

-1.32

Ringgit

4.102

4.0200

-2.00

Yuan

6.469

6.5283

+0.92

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.