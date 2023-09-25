EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued on Fed's hawkish rhetoric, dollar strength

By Roushni Nair

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies struggled for direction on Monday, with the Indian rupee leading losses, after hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week set the stage for further rate hikes and bolstered the greenback.

The Indian rupee INR=IN slipped as much as 0.3%, poised for its worst day since Sept. 5, if trend holds.

The rupee had strengthened last week following JPMorgan's decision to include India in its flagship emerging market index, but failed to sustain the rally amid pressure from the greenback and elevated U.S. yields.

Analysts at Barclays project the Reserve Bank of India will have little reason to change the current policy settings when the central bank meets next week to discuss monetary policy.

The Philippine peso PHP= appreciated 0.1% while the South Korean won KRW=KFTC firmed as much as 0.5%, poised for its best session in more than a week, if gains hold.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which scaled a six-month high in the previous session, remained largely flat on Monday as the latest U.S. business activity data highlighted resilience in the world's largest economy.

Among other currencies in the region, Thailand's baht THB=TH and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= eased 0.2% each.

The recent jump in crude oil prices heightened concerns over a narrowing current account surplus in net importers such as Thailand and India, and could fan inflationary pressures.

Investor focus is also on the Bank of Thailand's interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

The central bank is widely expected to leave its key policy rate unchanged at 2.25%, marking an end to a year-long tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Stocks in emerging Asia were largely mixed, with those in Thailand .SETI and South Korea .KS11 slipping more than 0.5% each. While shares in Singapore .STI and the Philippines .PSI advanced 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

China stocks .SSEC fell 0.4%, badgered by heavy losses in the real estate sector after China Evergrande 3333.HKplunged 24% as the embattled developer was unable to issue new debt due to an investigation into one of its units.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0620 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.00

-11.63

.N225

0.85

27.07

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.15

-5.60

.SSEC

-0.59

0.80

India

INR=IN

-0.20

-0.46

.NSEI

-0.28

8.36

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.16

+1.10

.JKSE

-0.06

2.37

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.06

-6.02

.KLSE

-0.50

-3.51

Philippines

PHP=

+0.07

-1.94

.PSI

0.70

-5.80

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.19

-5.23

.KS11

-0.51

11.58

Singapore

SGD=

-0.15

-1.95

.STI

0.27

-1.16

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.09

-4.49

.TWII

0.66

16.37

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.19

-4.05

.SETI

-0.58

-9.29

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

