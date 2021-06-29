EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued, Korean won declines

June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0202 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.470

110.5

+0.03

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3451

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.885

27.908

+0.08

Korean won

1131.100

1128.5

-0.23

Baht

32.070

32.04

-0.09

Peso

48.680

48.67

-0.02

Rupiah

14490.000

14480

-0.07

Rupee

74.220

74.22

+0.00

Ringgit

4.152

4.15

-0.05

Yuan

6.458

6.464

+0.10

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.470

103.24

-6.54

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3209

-1.76

Taiwan dlr

27.885

28.483

+2.14

Korean won

1131.100

1086.20

-3.97

Baht

32.070

29.96

-6.58

Peso

48.680

48.01

-1.38

Rupiah

14490.000

14040

-3.11

Rupee

74.220

73.07

-1.56

Ringgit

4.152

4.0200

-3.18

Yuan

6.458

6.5283

+1.10

(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.