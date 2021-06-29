EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued, Korean won declines

June 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0202 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.470
110.5
+0.03
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3451
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
27.885
27.908
+0.08
Korean won
1131.100
1128.5
-0.23
Baht
32.070
32.04
-0.09
Peso
48.680
48.67
-0.02
Rupiah
14490.000
14480
-0.07
Rupee
74.220
74.22
+0.00
Ringgit
4.152
4.15
-0.05
Yuan
6.458
6.464
+0.10
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.470
103.24
-6.54
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3209
-1.76
Taiwan dlr
27.885
28.483
+2.14
Korean won
1131.100
1086.20
-3.97
Baht
32.070
29.96
-6.58
Peso
48.680
48.01
-1.38
Rupiah
14490.000
14040
-3.11
Rupee
74.220
73.07
-1.56
Ringgit
4.152
4.0200
-3.18
Yuan
6.458
6.5283
+1.10
(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
