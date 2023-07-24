EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies subdued ahead of expected Fed rate hike

By Archishma Iyer

July 24 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies lost ground on Monday, with the Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht leading losses, as investors braced for a likely U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike this week, even as expectations rose for a pause in the future.

Market participants globally expect a 25-basis point increase at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting which concludes late on Wednesday, with all eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on the trajectory of hikes in the near term.

As of 0710 GMT, the dollar index =USD, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major rivals, firmed to 101.23.

Additionally, a Politburo meeting in China sometime later this week to announce stimulus measures to beef up the country's stuttering economy is being looked forward to by investors, who by far have not been optimistic about its recovery.

Elsewhere, inflation in Singapore rose 4.2%, in line with analysts' estimates, but was shown to be easing on account of lower food and energy prices. The city-state's currency SGD= was largely unchanged. Shares .STI, however, fell about 0.7%.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= fell as much as 0.5% to trade 4.579 per dollar and hit its lowest in 10 days. The country reported consumer prices in line with forecasts for June, indicating a lesser possibility of a rate hike.

"While we note the risk of another 25-bp increase, owing to Bank Negara Malaysia's view that the policy stance is still 'slightly accommodative', remaining 'slightly accommodative' may be seen as prudent in the face of ongoing global economic challenges," analysts from Barclays wrote.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= was flat. The country's central bank is likely to stand pat on interest rates on Tuesday and leave it there for the rest of the year, as inflation is set to remain within its 2%-4% target range.

"Inflation prints around the world keep surprising to the downside and we think a period of stronger-than-anticipated disinflation driven by falling commodity and producer prices might have already started," analysts at Citi Research said.

"Many Asian economies are already back at target."

In Thailand, political uncertainty kept the baht THB=TH under check after hundreds of pro-democracy protesters gathered on Sunday to support Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward party, after opponents thwarted his latest efforts to become prime minister.

Most Asian stock markets traded in positive territory, with South Korea .KS11, Indonesia .JKSE and Malaysia .KLSE up between 0.3 and 0.7%.

Foreign exchange markets in the Philippines were shut due to the closure of public offices in the capital region. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yield rises to 6.252%

** Thai industrial sentiment rises in June, but political uncertainty a concern

** India to face apple crunch as heavy rain hits production

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.28

-7.28

.N225

1.23

25.32

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.10

-4.11

.SSEC

-0.13

2.40

India

INR=IN

+0.07

+1.02

.NSEI

-0.14

8.90

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

+3.63

.JKSE

0.67

1.12

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.28

-3.72

.KLSE

0.53

-4.98

Philippines

PHP=

+0.05

+1.79

.PSI

-0.25

0.99

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.27

-1.20

.KS11

0.72

17.53

Singapore

SGD=

+0.06

+0.78

.STI

-0.67

0.15

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.37

-2.07

.TWII

0.02

20.48

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.17

+0.42

.SETI

0.12

-8.25

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

