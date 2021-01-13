EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen with Taiwan dollar up 1.7%

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.840

103.85

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3265

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.980

28.445

+1.66

Korean won

1099.400

1095.1

-0.39

Baht

29.990

30.05

+0.20

Peso

48.045

48.07

+0.05

Rupiah

14060.000

14055

-0.04

Rupee

73.145

73.145

0.00

Ringgit

4.041

4.042

+0.02

Yuan

6.473

6.4681

-0.08

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.840

103.24

-0.58

Sing dlr

1.326

1.3209

-0.36

Taiwan dlr

27.980

28.483

+1.80

Korean won

1099.400

1086.20

-1.20

Baht

29.990

29.96

-0.10

Peso

48.045

48.01

-0.07

Rupiah

14060.000

14040

-0.14

Rupee

73.145

73.07

-0.11

Ringgit

4.041

4.0400

-0.02

Yuan

6.473

6.5283

+0.85

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

