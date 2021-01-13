EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen with Taiwan dollar up 1.7%
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.840 103.85 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.326 1.3265 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 27.980 28.445 +1.66 Korean won 1099.400 1095.1 -0.39 Baht 29.990 30.05 +0.20 Peso 48.045 48.07 +0.05 Rupiah 14060.000 14055 -0.04 Rupee 73.145 73.145 0.00 Ringgit 4.041 4.042 +0.02 Yuan 6.473 6.4681 -0.08
