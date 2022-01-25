EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Thailand's baht gains 0.4%

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.890

113.86

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3443

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

27.716

27.717

0.00

Korean won

1196.900

1198.6

+0.14

Baht

32.930

33.05

+0.36

Peso

51.260

51.15

-0.21

Rupiah

14330.000

14350

+0.14

Ringgit

4.189

4.188

-0.02

Yuan

6.322

6.3257

+0.06

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.890

115.08

+1.04

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3490

+0.43

Taiwan dlr

27.716

27.676

-0.14

Korean won

1196.900

1188.60

-0.69

Baht

32.930

33.39

+1.40

Peso

51.260

50.99

-0.53

Rupiah

14330.000

14250

-0.56

Rupee

74.775

74.33

-0.60

Ringgit

4.189

4.1640

-0.60

Yuan

6.322

6.3550

+0.52

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

