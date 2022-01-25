EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Thailand's baht gains 0.4%

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.890
113.86
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3443
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
27.716
27.717
0.00
Korean won
1196.900
1198.6
+0.14
Baht
32.930
33.05
+0.36
Peso
51.260
51.15
-0.21
Rupiah
14330.000
14350
+0.14
Ringgit
4.189
4.188
-0.02
Yuan
6.322
6.3257
+0.06
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.890
115.08
+1.04
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3490
+0.43
Taiwan dlr
27.716
27.676
-0.14
Korean won
1196.900
1188.60
-0.69
Baht
32.930
33.39
+1.40
Peso
51.260
50.99
-0.53
Rupiah
14330.000
14250
-0.56
Rupee
74.775
74.33
-0.60
Ringgit
4.189
4.1640
-0.60
Yuan
6.322
6.3550
+0.52
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.