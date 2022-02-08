EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Thai baht leads

Corrects Thai baht change in table

Feb 9 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0227 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.390 115.54 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3449 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.830 27.838 +0.03 Korean won 1195.800 1197.7 +0.16 Baht 32.870 32.92 +0.15 Peso 51.395 51.43 +0.07 Rupiah 14375.000 14390 +0.10 Rupee 74.748 74.7475 0.00 Ringgit 4.183 4.183 +0.00 Yuan 6.362 6.366 +0.07 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 115.390 115.08 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3490 +0.37 Taiwan dlr 27.830 27.676 -0.55 Korean won 1195.800 1188.60 -0.60 Baht 32.870 33.39 +1.58 Peso 51.395 50.99 -0.79 Rupiah 14375.000 14250 -0.87 Rupee 74.748 74.33 -0.56 Ringgit 4.183 4.1640 -0.45 Yuan 6.362 6.3550 -0.10 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru) ((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

