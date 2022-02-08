EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Thai baht leads

Corrects Thai baht change in table
Feb 9 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0227 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.390
115.54
+0.13
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3449
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
27.830
27.838
+0.03
Korean won
1195.800
1197.7
+0.16
Baht
32.870
32.92
+0.15
Peso
51.395
51.43
+0.07
Rupiah
14375.000
14390
+0.10
Rupee
74.748
74.7475
0.00
Ringgit
4.183
4.183
+0.00
Yuan
6.362
6.366
+0.07
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.390
115.08
-0.27
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3490
+0.37
Taiwan dlr
27.830
27.676
-0.55
Korean won
1195.800
1188.60
-0.60
Baht
32.870
33.39
+1.58
Peso
51.395
50.99
-0.79
Rupiah
14375.000
14250
-0.87
Rupee
74.748
74.33
-0.56
Ringgit
4.183
4.1640
-0.45
Yuan
6.362
6.3550
-0.10
(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
