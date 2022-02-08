EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Thai baht leads

Credit: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0227 GMT.

Corrects Thai baht change in table

Feb 9 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0227 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.390

115.54

+0.13

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3449

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.830

27.838

+0.03

Korean won

1195.800

1197.7

+0.16

Baht

32.870

32.92

+0.15

Peso

51.395

51.43

+0.07

Rupiah

14375.000

14390

+0.10

Rupee

74.748

74.7475

0.00

Ringgit

4.183

4.183

+0.00

Yuan

6.362

6.366

+0.07

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.390

115.08

-0.27

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3490

+0.37

Taiwan dlr

27.830

27.676

-0.55

Korean won

1195.800

1188.60

-0.60

Baht

32.870

33.39

+1.58

Peso

51.395

50.99

-0.79

Rupiah

14375.000

14250

-0.87

Rupee

74.748

74.33

-0.56

Ringgit

4.183

4.1640

-0.45

Yuan

6.362

6.3550

-0.10

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

