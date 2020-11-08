EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen; Taiwan dollar gains most

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.320
103.33
+0.01
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3481
+0.21
Taiwan dlr
28.506
28.876
+1.30
Korean won
1116.700
1120.4
+0.33
Baht
30.510
30.53
+0.07
Peso
48.138
48.17
+0.07
Rupiah
14150.000
14190
+0.28
Rupee
74.200
74.2
0.00
Ringgit
4.116
4.126
+0.24
Yuan
6.595
6.6079
+0.19
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.320
108.61
+5.12
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3444
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
28.506
30.106
+5.61
Korean won
1116.700
1156.40
+3.56
Baht
30.510
29.91
-1.97
Peso
48.138
50.65
+5.22
Rupiah
14150.000
13880
-1.91
Rupee
74.200
71.38
-3.80
Ringgit
4.116
4.0890
-0.66
Yuan
6.595
6.9632
+5.58
