EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen; Taiwan dollar gains most

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.320

103.33

+0.01

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3481

+0.21

Taiwan dlr

28.506

28.876

+1.30

Korean won

1116.700

1120.4

+0.33

Baht

30.510

30.53

+0.07

Peso

48.138

48.17

+0.07

Rupiah

14150.000

14190

+0.28

Rupee

74.200

74.2

0.00

Ringgit

4.116

4.126

+0.24

Yuan

6.595

6.6079

+0.19

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.320

108.61

+5.12

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3444

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

28.506

30.106

+5.61

Korean won

1116.700

1156.40

+3.56

Baht

30.510

29.91

-1.97

Peso

48.138

50.65

+5.22

Rupiah

14150.000

13880

-1.91

Rupee

74.200

71.38

-3.80

Ringgit

4.116

4.0890

-0.66

Yuan

6.595

6.9632

+5.58

