EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Taiwan dollar gains most

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0201 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.360
104.55
+0.18
Sing dlr
1.357
1.3594
+0.17
Taiwan dlr
28.942
29.152
+0.73
Korean won
1162.800
1160.3
-0.21
Baht
30.990
31.12
+0.42
Peso
48.400
48.46
+0.12
Rupiah
14650.000
14730
+0.55
Rupee
73.445
73.445
0.00
Ringgit
4.110
4.112
+0.05
Yuan
6.763
6.77
+0.10
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.360
108.61
+4.07
Sing dlr
1.357
1.3444
-0.94
Taiwan dlr
28.942
30.106
+4.02
Korean won
1162.800
1156.40
-0.55
Baht
30.990
29.91
-3.48
Peso
48.400
50.65
+4.65
Rupiah
14650.000
13880
-5.26
Rupee
73.445
71.38
2.81
Ringgit
4.110
4.0890
-0.51
Yuan
6.763
6.9632
+2.96
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.