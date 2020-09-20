EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Taiwan dollar gains most

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0201 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.360

104.55

+0.18

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3594

+0.17

Taiwan dlr

28.942

29.152

+0.73

Korean won

1162.800

1160.3

-0.21

Baht

30.990

31.12

+0.42

Peso

48.400

48.46

+0.12

Rupiah

14650.000

14730

+0.55

Rupee

73.445

73.445

0.00

Ringgit

4.110

4.112

+0.05

Yuan

6.763

6.77

+0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.360

108.61

+4.07

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3444

-0.94

Taiwan dlr

28.942

30.106

+4.02

Korean won

1162.800

1156.40

-0.55

Baht

30.990

29.91

-3.48

Peso

48.400

50.65

+4.65

Rupiah

14650.000

13880

-5.26

Rupee

73.445

71.38

2.81

Ringgit

4.110

4.0890

-0.51

Yuan

6.763

6.9632

+2.96

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

