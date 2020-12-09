EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Taiwan dollar firms most

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.270
104.21
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.336
1.337
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
28.223
28.51
+1.02
Korean won
1086.800
1084.8
-0.18
Peso
48.070
48.18
+0.23
Rupiah
14070.000
14080
+0.07
Rupee
73.560
73.56
0.00
Ringgit
4.060
4.063
+0.07
Yuan
6.548
6.545
-0.04
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.270
108.61
+4.16
Sing dlr
1.336
1.3444
+0.61
Taiwan dlr
28.223
30.106
+6.67
Korean won
1086.800
1156.40
+6.40
Peso
48.070
50.65
+5.37
Rupiah
14070.000
13880
-1.35
Rupee
73.560
71.38
-2.96
Ringgit
4.060
4.0890
+0.71
Yuan
6.548
6.9632
+6.35
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
