EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Taiwan dollar firms most

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.270

104.21

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.336

1.337

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.223

28.51

+1.02

Korean won

1086.800

1084.8

-0.18

Peso

48.070

48.18

+0.23

Rupiah

14070.000

14080

+0.07

Rupee

73.560

73.56

0.00

Ringgit

4.060

4.063

+0.07

Yuan

6.548

6.545

-0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.270

108.61

+4.16

Sing dlr

1.336

1.3444

+0.61

Taiwan dlr

28.223

30.106

+6.67

Korean won

1086.800

1156.40

+6.40

Peso

48.070

50.65

+5.37

Rupiah

14070.000

13880

-1.35

Rupee

73.560

71.38

-2.96

Ringgit

4.060

4.0890

+0.71

Yuan

6.548

6.9632

+6.35

