EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Taiwan dollar firms most

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.270

104.21

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.336

1.337

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.223

28.51

+1.02

Korean won

1086.800

1084.8

-0.18

Peso

48.070

48.18

+0.23

Rupiah

14070.000

14080

+0.07

Rupee

73.560

73.56

0.00

Ringgit

4.060

4.063

+0.07

Yuan

6.548

6.545

-0.04

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.270

108.61

+4.16

Sing dlr

1.336

1.3444

+0.61

Taiwan dlr

28.223

30.106

+6.67

Korean won

1086.800

1156.40

+6.40

Peso

48.070

50.65

+5.37

Rupiah

14070.000

13880

-1.35

Rupee

73.560

71.38

-2.96

Ringgit

4.060

4.0890

+0.71

Yuan

6.548

6.9632

+6.35

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More