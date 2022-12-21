EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Singapore dollar rises most

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.890
132.47
+0.44
Sing dlr
1.348
1.351
+0.20
Taiwan dlr
30.685
30.709
+0.08
Korean won
1277.300
1285.7
+0.66
Baht
34.675
34.665
-0.03
Peso
55.130
55.08
-0.09
Rupiah
15570.000
15585
+0.10
Rupee
0.00
82.81
0.00
Ringgit
4.428
4.434
+0.14
Yuan
6.975
6.981
+0.08
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
131.890
115.08
-12.75
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3490
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.685
27.676
-9.81
Korean won
1277.300
1188.60
-6.94
Baht
34.675
33.39
-3.71
Peso
55.130
50.99
-7.51
Rupiah
15570.000
14250
-8.48
Rupee
0.00
74.33
-10.24
Ringgit
4.428
4.1640
-5.96
Yuan
6.975
6.3550
-8.89
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.