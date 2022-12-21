EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, Singapore dollar rises most

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.890

132.47

+0.44

Sing dlr

1.348

1.351

+0.20

Taiwan dlr

30.685

30.709

+0.08

Korean won

1277.300

1285.7

+0.66

Baht

34.675

34.665

-0.03

Peso

55.130

55.08

-0.09

Rupiah

15570.000

15585

+0.10

Rupee

0.00

82.81

0.00

Ringgit

4.428

4.434

+0.14

Yuan

6.975

6.981

+0.08

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

131.890

115.08

-12.75

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3490

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.685

27.676

-9.81

Korean won

1277.300

1188.60

-6.94

Baht

34.675

33.39

-3.71

Peso

55.130

50.99

-7.51

Rupiah

15570.000

14250

-8.48

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-10.24

Ringgit

4.428

4.1640

-5.96

Yuan

6.975

6.3550

-8.89

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.