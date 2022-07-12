EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, S.Korean won up 0.4%

July 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.170

136.86

-0.23

Sing dlr

1.407

1.4075

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.875

29.895

+0.07

Korean won

1307.000

1312.1

+0.39

Baht

36.195

36.17

-0.07

Peso

56.330

56.34

+0.02

Rupiah

14970.000

14985

+0.10

Rupee

79.598

79.5975

0.00

Ringgit

4.433

4.435

+0.05

Yuan

6.727

6.7229

-0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.170

115.08

-16.10

Sing dlr

1.407

1.3490

-4.14

Taiwan dlr

29.875

27.676

-7.36

Korean won

1307.000

1188.60

-9.06

Baht

36.195

33.39

-7.75

Peso

56.330

50.99

-9.48

Rupiah

14970.000

14250

-4.81

Rupee

79.598

74.33

-6.62

Ringgit

4.433

4.1640

-6.07

Yuan

6.727

6.3550

-5.52

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

