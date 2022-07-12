EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, S.Korean won up 0.4%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

July 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.170

136.86

-0.23

Sing dlr

1.407

1.4075

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.875

29.895

+0.07

Korean won

1307.000

1312.1

+0.39

Baht

36.195

36.17

-0.07

Peso

56.330

56.34

+0.02

Rupiah

14970.000

14985

+0.10

Rupee

79.598

79.5975

0.00

Ringgit

4.433

4.435

+0.05

Yuan

6.727

6.7229

-0.05

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

137.170

115.08

-16.10

Sing dlr

1.407

1.3490

-4.14

Taiwan dlr

29.875

27.676

-7.36

Korean won

1307.000

1188.60

-9.06

Baht

36.195

33.39

-7.75

Peso

56.330

50.99

-9.48

Rupiah

14970.000

14250

-4.81

Rupee

79.598

74.33

-6.62

Ringgit

4.433

4.1640

-6.07

Yuan

6.727

6.3550

-5.52

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More