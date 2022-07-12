EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen, S.Korean won up 0.4%

July 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.170
136.86
-0.23
Sing dlr
1.407
1.4075
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.875
29.895
+0.07
Korean won
1307.000
1312.1
+0.39
Baht
36.195
36.17
-0.07
Peso
56.330
56.34
+0.02
Rupiah
14970.000
14985
+0.10
Rupee
79.598
79.5975
0.00
Ringgit
4.433
4.435
+0.05
Yuan
6.727
6.7229
-0.05
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
137.170
115.08
-16.10
Sing dlr
1.407
1.3490
-4.14
Taiwan dlr
29.875
27.676
-7.36
Korean won
1307.000
1188.60
-9.06
Baht
36.195
33.39
-7.75
Peso
56.330
50.99
-9.48
Rupiah
14970.000
14250
-4.81
Rupee
79.598
74.33
-6.62
Ringgit
4.433
4.1640
-6.07
Yuan
6.727
6.3550
-5.52
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
