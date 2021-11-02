EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen; Indonesian rupiah flat

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

`

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.930

113.98

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3484

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

27.811

27.85

+0.14

Korean won

1174.900

1176.5

+0.14

Baht

33.310

33.36

+0.15

Peso

50.455

50.611

+0.31

Rupiah

14250.000

14245

-0.04

Rupee

74.865

74.865

0.00

Ringgit

4.147

4.15

+0.07

Yuan

6.401

6.3982

-0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.930

103.24

-9.38

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3209

-1.92

Taiwan dlr

27.811

28.483

+2.42

Korean won

1174.900

1086.20

-7.55

Baht

33.310

29.96

-10.06

Peso

50.455

48.01

-4.85

Rupiah

14250.000

14040

-1.47

Rupee

74.865

73.07

-2.40

Ringgit

4.147

4.0400

-2.58

Yuan

6.401

6.5283

+1.98

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

