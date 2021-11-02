EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen; Indonesian rupiah flat

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
`
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.930
113.98
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3484
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
27.811
27.85
+0.14
Korean won
1174.900
1176.5
+0.14
Baht
33.310
33.36
+0.15
Peso
50.455
50.611
+0.31
Rupiah
14250.000
14245
-0.04
Rupee
74.865
74.865
0.00
Ringgit
4.147
4.15
+0.07
Yuan
6.401
6.3982
-0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.930
103.24
-9.38
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3209
-1.92
Taiwan dlr
27.811
28.483
+2.42
Korean won
1174.900
1086.20
-7.55
Baht
33.310
29.96
-10.06
Peso
50.455
48.01
-4.85
Rupiah
14250.000
14040
-1.47
Rupee
74.865
73.07
-2.40
Ringgit
4.147
4.0400
-2.58
Yuan
6.401
6.5283
+1.98
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.