EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies strengthen; Indonesian rupiah flat

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.930

113.98

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3484

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

27.811

27.85

+0.14

Korean won

1174.900

1176.5

+0.14

Baht

33.310

33.36

+0.15

Peso

50.455

50.611

+0.31

Rupiah

14250.000

14245

-0.04

Rupee

74.865

74.865

0.00

Ringgit

4.147

4.15

+0.07

Yuan

6.401

6.3982

-0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.930

103.24

-9.38

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3209

-1.92

Taiwan dlr

27.811

28.483

+2.42

Korean won

1174.900

1086.20

-7.55

Baht

33.310

29.96

-10.06

Peso

50.455

48.01

-4.85

Rupiah

14250.000

14040

-1.47

Rupee

74.865

73.07

-2.40

Ringgit

4.147

4.0400

-2.58

Yuan

6.401

6.5283

+1.98

