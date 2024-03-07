EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise on US rate cut bets

By John Biju

March 7 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and equities rose on Thursday, buoyed by growing expectations that U.S. rate cuts are on the table this year while focus shifted to an interest rate decision by Malaysia's central bank.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC climbed 0.3% while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= gained 0.2%. Equities in Taiwan .TWII rose as much as 1.5% to hit another new peak while stocks in Indonesia .JKSE jumped 0.4%.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in his testimony to lawmakers on Wednesday said that rate reductions will "likely be appropriate" later this year, although he pointed out that progress on inflation "is not assured."

Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank said that as long as the market still believes that the Fed will cut rates three times or potentially four, that could support Asian currencies in the near term.

"However, the risk could be that if the U.S. economic data remain strong or beat market expectations clearly ... I would expect another round of selling pressures on Asian FXs."

Back in Asia, the focus remains on Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) monetary policy meeting where it is widely expected to stand pat on rates.

"To curb further potential depreciation on MYR, it is possible that the BNM will maintain the policy rate as well as maintain their neutral tone, without providing any signal that they will cut the policy rate anytime soon," Panichpibool said referring to the Malaysian ringgit.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= climbed 0.4% while equities .KLSE rose 0.2%.

The ringgit has been recovering its losses after hitting a 26-year low in February, prompting the central bank to assure that the fall was largely due to external factors and did not reflect the positive prospects of the country's economy. However, the currency is still down 2.6% for the year.

"The MYR is still prone to underperformance until the external environment turns more conducive for an exports recovery and capital inflows," HSBC analysts wrote referring to the ringgit.

Meanwhile, data showed that China's export and import growth in the January-February period beat forecasts, reinforcing expectations for a recovery in global trade.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS was flat while equities .SSEC edged 0.1% lower.

Elsewhere, the Egyptian pound EGP= on Wednesday fell as low as 50.75 to the dollar for the first time, after its central bank devalued the currency and hiked interest rates by 600 basis points. The country then secured an expanded $8 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia central bank taking action to encourage flows into FX market

** Japan sees growing momentum towards March end to negative rates

** Indonesia's lunch project to add 2.6 pct points to GDP by 2029, says Prabowo aide

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0343 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.46

-5.13

.N225

-0.71

18.95

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

-1.39

.SSEC

-0.11

2.07

India

INR=IN

+0.03

+0.49

.NSEI

0.00

3.42

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.19

-1.72

.JKSE

0.38

1.17

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.38

-2.59

.KLSE

0.17

5.47

Philippines

PHP=

+0.05

-0.76

.PSI

-0.75

5.84

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.32

-3.18

.KS11

-0.20

-0.72

Singapore

SGD=

+0.10

-1.37

.STI

-0.13

-3.34

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.04

-2.62

.TWII

1.11

9.96

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.07

-4.11

.SETI

0.15

-3.06

