EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise on Chinese COVID-19 curbs ease

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and stocks were higher on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, with the South Korean won hitting a six-month high and Chinese stocks rising after the country said it would further ease some of its quarantine rules.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the country's stock benchmark .KS11 gained 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. The Shanghai Stock Exchange .SSEC jumped about 0.9%.

China, Asia's largest economy, said it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8 and will downgrade its COVID-19 management policy as the disease has become less virulent, leading to hopes of economic growth picking up faster.

"We have seen a bit of firming up of Asian currencies due to the reopening in China," said Moh Siong Sim, FX strategist at the Bank of Singapore.

"We are getting better clarity on the endpoint in terms of the reopening and I think we're moving in the right direction in the medium term."

However, the Chinese yuan CNY=CXFS pared initial gains after data showed that profits at China's industrial firms contracted further in the January-November period due to the strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Beijing has borne the brunt of strict coronavirus curbs since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, with economic activity taking a battering and global supply chains disrupted by frequent lockdowns.

Other Asian currencies were higher on the day, with the Singapore dollar SGD=, Thailand baht THB=TH, Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP and Malaysian ringgit MYR= rising between 0.1% and 0.2%.

The Singapore dollar is the only Asian currency to have logged gains this calendar year, while most of its peers have fallen more than 5% so far this year.

At 0631 GMT, the dollar index =USD, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, was at 104.

Meanwhile, multiple Asian equities were in the green, with Indonesia .JKSE, Singapore .STI, Philippines .PSI and Taiwan .TWII advancing between 0.3% and 0.8%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 6.909%

** Thailand keeps inflation target of 1-3% for next year

** Vietnam c.bank buys dollars to shore up reserves after

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0631 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.04

-13.35

.N225

0.16

-8.29

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.07

-8.67

.SSEC

0.92

-15.00

India

INR=IN

-0.16

-10.21

.NSEI

0.16

3.98

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.19

-9.00

.JKSE

0.85

4.74

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.05

-5.79

.KLSE

-0.08

-5.99

Philippines

PHP=

-0.81

-8.34

.PSI

0.54

-7.67

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.27

-6.50

.KS11

0.68

-21.66

Singapore

SGD=

+0.17

+0.28

.STI

0.41

4.72

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.01

-9.82

.TWII

0.30

-21.35

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.19

-3.54

.SETI

0.80

-1.07

