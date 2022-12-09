EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens

By Upasana Singh

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTCstrengthened 1.3% to lead gains among the region's currencies. The Singapore dollar => firmed 0.2% and India's rupee INR=IN appreciated 0.3%. Philippine's peso PHP= inched up 0.1%.

Markets are focused on U.S. producer price inflation figures later in the day, and the country's consumer inflation data due next week for signs on the pace of the Fed's tightening cycle.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is a key event that will begin on Dec. 13.

Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy and the region's biggest trading partner, dropped key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, retreated 0.2% to 104.61. USD/

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= advanced 0.2% on Friday, but the currency was on track to lose 1% this week. Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE fell for a seventh straight session as they declined 1.4%.

For the week, the rupee INR=IN was set to sink 1.1%, while the peso PHP= was on track to rise 0.7% this week and mark its third straight week of gains.

Thailand's baht THB=THweakened 0.4%, while equities in Bangkok .SETI rose 0.2%.

The baht might not depreciate much further. 34.80 could be the first resistance zone and the next zone would be 35.00," said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

Equities in Singapore .STI added 0.2%. Philippine's benchmark index .PSI rose 0.5% after a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China's producer prices fall, consumer inflation slows on soft demand

** GoTo Gojek Tokopedia GOTO.JK leads losses on Indonesia's benchmark index .JKSE. Stock down 55.7% since Nov. 21

** Indonesia to let former politicians head c. bank, asks BI to support growth

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0628 GMT.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0628 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.42

-15.43

.N225

1.18

-3.09

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.07

-8.70

.SSEC

0.21

-11.97

India

INR=IN

+0.26

-9.59

.NSEI

-0.28

6.93

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.24

-8.55

.JKSE

-1.38

1.95

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.45

-5.69

.KLSE

0.34

-6.16

Philippines

PHP=

+0.05

-7.83

.PSI

0.47

-7.96

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.28

-8.65

.KS11

0.70

-19.82

Singapore

SGD=

+0.19

-0.13

.STI

0.15

3.75

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.21

-9.57

.TWII

1.05

-19.28

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.43

-4.07

.SETI

0.24

-2.00

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

