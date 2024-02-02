EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks gain ahead of US jobs report

By Archishma Iyer

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and stocks clocked gains on Friday, with the South Korean won and equities leading the way, after risk sentiment got a boost overnight from upbeat earnings reports on Wall Street, even as investors turned their focus towards a monthly U.S. jobs report.

The MSCI International Emerging Market Index .MIEM00000CUS rose about 0.2% to its highest since mid-January, while the dollar index was at 103.01 at 0710 GMT.

The markets see Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data as potentially spurring the Federal Reserve to accelerate its rate cut timeline if the numbers come in below forecasts.

Market participants expect the Fed's first rate cut in May, while the odds of a March cut have fallen to 38% from more than 70% a month ago.

In Asia, shares in Seoul .KS11 marked their best week since mid-November 2022 and the won KRW=KFTC rose as much as 0.7% after data showed South Korea's inflation slowed to a six-month low. The won also posted its biggest weekly gain since end-December.

"Faster disinflation would increase the Bank of Korea's confidence in achieving price stability in coming months, in our view. Thus, we reiterate our view that the BOK will start rate cuts in July," Nomura analysts said in a note.

On the flip side, Chinese stocks .SSEC were on track to record their worst week since late 2018, losing about 5.9% for the week, as protracted economic woes showed no signs of abatement. .SS

Inflation prints from China, Thailand, the Philippines and Taiwan over the next week will set the tone for their respective monetary policies, with price pressures already seen to be slowing in Indonesia.

"While the market is likely to push the base case for the first Fed cut from March to May in the aftermath of the January FOMC, this is unlikely to derail any of the emerging markets easing cycles," analysts from Citi said in a client note.

Central banks in Thailand and India are expected to keep rates steady in the coming days.

The Philippine peso PHP=, Thailand's baht THB=TH, Singapore dollar SGD= and the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP advanced between 0.1% to 0.3%.

In Indonesia, which holds presidential and legislative elections on Feb. 14, President Joko Widodo said his cabinet was working normally, amid reports of discontent among his ministers. The rupiah IDR= rose 0.7% while Jakarta stocks .JKSE ticked lower.

Among Asian equities, Singapore .STI, Manila .PSI, Taipei .TWII and Bangkok .SETI rose, with gains ranging from 0.5% and 1.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yield falls to lowest since Jan to 6.530%

** India's Nifty hits all-time high .BO

** ANALYSIS-'Open warfare': Philippines' Marcos-Duterte alliance crumbles

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.05 -3.71 .N225 0.4 8.05 China CNY=CFXS +0.02 -1.13 .SSEC -1.29 -8.06 India INR=IN +0.14 +0.43 .NSEI 1.34 1.18 Indonesia IDR= +0.74 -1.60 .JKSE -0.11 -1.08 Malaysia MYR= +0.08 -2.82 .KLSE 0.47 4.50 Philippines PHP= +0.28 -0.94 .PSI 1.27 3.99 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.70 -2.62 .KS11 2.87 -1.51 Singapore SGD= +0.08 -1.21 .STI 1.23 -1.80 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.31 -1.62 .TWII 0.51 0.72 Thailand THB=TH +0.06 -3.19 .SETI 1.23 -2.20 (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Mrigank Dhaniwala) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

