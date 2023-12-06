News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks drop; traders eye key US jobs report

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

December 06, 2023 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

By Archishma Iyer

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies and stocks declined on Thursday, as investors stayed cautious ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could give clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC led the decline among currencies, falling as much as 0.9% to 1,324.70 per dollar. The unit was set to fall for a third consecutive session. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= slipped as much as 0.3%.

"The USD/KRW pair is trading towards 1,320, with KRW strength dampened by a softer RMB (renminbi) and a marked softening in Korea's inflation," analysts at DBS said in a note.

"Core inflation is not falling that quickly, easing slightly for November, which could underpin Bank Of Korea’s decision to hold rates for a longer period, supporting the KRW," they added.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in November, in yet another sign that the labour market is gradually cooling.

Market participants will now focus on the non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which is likely to give a clearer view of the Fed's future actions.

"Thus far, however, even as labour market metrics turned out to be softer than anticipated, USD continues to rise," Maybank analysts wrote.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major rivals, was at 104.18 at 0355 GMT.

Investors also digested mixed economic data from China, Asia's largest economy, which showed an uptick in exports while imports fell sharply, suggesting that domestic demand was still subdued.

Chinese stocks .SSEC fell 0.3%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS traded flat.

Other currencies such as the Singapore dollar SGD= fell for the fourth straight session, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Taiwan dollar TWD=TPtraded 0.2% lower.

Thailand's baht THB=TH and stocks .SETI were down 0.2% and 1%, respectively, after Southeast Asia's second-largest economy reported its November inflationprint at its lowest in nearly three years.

Among Asian equities, stocks in Singapore .STI fell as much as 1.1% to a near five-week low, while equities in Taiwan .TWII, Philippines .PSI and Malaysia .KLSE slipped between 0.2% and 0.6%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to 6.580%

** Myanmar's central bank to no longer set forex rates

** Malaysia launches plan to boost biomass co-firing, investments by 2030

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0355 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.32

-10.71

.N225

-1.73

25.94

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

-3.64

.SSEC

-0.29

-4.17

India

INR=IN

-0.04

-0.76

.NSEI

-0.03

15.61

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.24

+0.24

.JKSE

-0.53

2.90

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.19

-5.88

.KLSE

-0.21

-3.52

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

+0.61

.PSI

-0.62

-4.57

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.82

-4.49

.KS11

-0.17

11.39

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-0.19

.STI

-0.98

-5.98

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.14

-2.67

.TWII

-0.30

22.43

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.23

-2.00

.SETI

-1.00

-17.56

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Stocks mentioned

