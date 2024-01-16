EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks decline after hawkish Fed rhetoric

By Archishma Iyer
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies extended a sell-off on Wednesday, with the South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit leading declines, after hawkish rhetoric from a Federal Reserve official dampened early rate cut expectations and pushed the dollar to a one-month high.
The South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell for the fourth straight day, slumping more than 1% to trade at 1,346.20 per dollar, emerging as the worst-performing currency on a year-to-date basis.
The Malaysian ringgit MYR= closely followed, shedding about 0.5% to hit its lowest since mid-November.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that while inflation was approaching the central bank's target of 2%, the central bank should not rush towards rate cuts until it was clearer low inflation was sustained.
"We do not see a March easing as we see the Fed may still want to continue watching the data for a while," Maybank analysts said. "Consequently, we expect more fine tuning in bets, especially as the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) at end-Jan may also dial back expectations."
Waller's comments led to further pressure on Asian currencies such as Thailand's baht THB=TH, the Philippines peso PHP=, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= which traded between 0.2% and 0.5% lower.
Bank Indonesia is set to announce its interest rate decision later on Wednesday. Analysts are widely expecting the central bank to hold rates, even as any pivot towards a dovish stance will be closely watched.
The Bank of Korea had hinted that it could shift towards policy easing after it held rates at a policy review last week.
Meanwhile, Chinese stocks .SSEC slipped 0.9%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS dropped about 0.1% after disappointing data from the Asia's largest economy exacerbated worries about growth momentum, even as a string of stimulus measures from Beijing were introduced.
"Recovery (in China) clearly remains shaky. While we still anticipate some near-term boost from policy easing, this is unlikely to prevent a renewed slowdown later this year," wrote Julian Evans-Pritchard, the head of China economics at Capital Economics.
Most other Asian equities were in the red, with South Korean stocks .KS11 slumping more than 2%, despite the government's plans to implement a package of financial policies to support stock investors and small business owners.
Shares in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE, Manila .PSI and Singapore .STI were down between 0.2% to 0.7%. Tokyo equities .N225 pared some earlier gains, while Hanoi .VNI was up 0.3%
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises to 6.676%
** Singapore's Dec exports fall 1.5% y/y, worse than forecast
** India's HDFC Bank falls as margins stagnate
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0410 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
-0.11
-4.26
.N225
0.11
6.49
China
CNY=CFXS
-0.11
-1.35
.SSEC
-0.64
-3.34
India
INR=IN
-0.06
+0.11
.NSEI
-1.08
0.29
Indonesia
IDR=
-0.33
-1.55
.JKSE
-0.59
-1.00
Malaysia
MYR=
-0.49
-2.61
.KLSE
-0.23
2.46
Philippines
PHP=
-0.26
-1.20
.PSI
-0.39
2.50
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
-1.03
-4.28
.KS11
-2.29
-8.09
Singapore
SGD=
-0.14
-1.87
.STI
-0.68
-2.37
Taiwan
TWD=TP
-0.47
-2.55
.TWII
-0.72
-3.95
Thailand
THB=TH
-0.51
-3.95
.SETI
-0.80
-1.79
(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)
