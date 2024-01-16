News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks decline after hawkish Fed rhetoric

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

January 16, 2024 — 11:35 pm EST

By Archishma Iyer

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies extended a sell-off on Wednesday, with the South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit leading declines, after hawkish rhetoric from a Federal Reserve official dampened early rate cut expectations and pushed the dollar to a one-month high.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell for the fourth straight day, slumping more than 1% to trade at 1,346.20 per dollar, emerging as the worst-performing currency on a year-to-date basis.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= closely followed, shedding about 0.5% to hit its lowest since mid-November.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that while inflation was approaching the central bank's target of 2%, the central bank should not rush towards rate cuts until it was clearer low inflation was sustained.

"We do not see a March easing as we see the Fed may still want to continue watching the data for a while," Maybank analysts said. "Consequently, we expect more fine tuning in bets, especially as the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) at end-Jan may also dial back expectations."

Waller's comments led to further pressure on Asian currencies such as Thailand's baht THB=TH, the Philippines peso PHP=, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= which traded between 0.2% and 0.5% lower.

Bank Indonesia is set to announce its interest rate decision later on Wednesday. Analysts are widely expecting the central bank to hold rates, even as any pivot towards a dovish stance will be closely watched.

The Bank of Korea had hinted that it could shift towards policy easing after it held rates at a policy review last week.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks .SSEC slipped 0.9%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS dropped about 0.1% after disappointing data from the Asia's largest economy exacerbated worries about growth momentum, even as a string of stimulus measures from Beijing were introduced.

"Recovery (in China) clearly remains shaky. While we still anticipate some near-term boost from policy easing, this is unlikely to prevent a renewed slowdown later this year," wrote Julian Evans-Pritchard, the head of China economics at Capital Economics.

Most other Asian equities were in the red, with South Korean stocks .KS11 slumping more than 2%, despite the government's plans to implement a package of financial policies to support stock investors and small business owners.

Shares in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE, Manila .PSI and Singapore .STI were down between 0.2% to 0.7%. Tokyo equities .N225 pared some earlier gains, while Hanoi .VNI was up 0.3%

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises to 6.676%

** Singapore's Dec exports fall 1.5% y/y, worse than forecast

** India's HDFC Bank falls as margins stagnate

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0410 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.11

-4.26

.N225

0.11

6.49

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.11

-1.35

.SSEC

-0.64

-3.34

India

INR=IN

-0.06

+0.11

.NSEI

-1.08

0.29

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.33

-1.55

.JKSE

-0.59

-1.00

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.49

-2.61

.KLSE

-0.23

2.46

Philippines

PHP=

-0.26

-1.20

.PSI

-0.39

2.50

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.03

-4.28

.KS11

-2.29

-8.09

Singapore

SGD=

-0.14

-1.87

.STI

-0.68

-2.37

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.47

-2.55

.TWII

-0.72

-3.95

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.51

-3.95

.SETI

-0.80

-1.79

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

