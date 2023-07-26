EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies split for direction; US FOMC meet eyed

By Archishma Iyer

July 26 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were mixed on Wednesday with the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah losing the most, as investors awaited a widely-expected rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the global day.

The rupee INR=IN and the rupiah IDR= lost 0.2% each.

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which concludes later in the global day, is set to raise rates by 25 basis points and the benchmark rate is expected to be lifted to a range between 5.25% and 5.5%.

Where markets go from there could depend on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says about the future path of rate hikes at a news conference after the FOMC meeting.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major rivals, stood at 101.25 at 0725 GMT.

On the other hand, analysts were still mulling over a potential stimulus package from China to bolster a weak post-Covid economy, which led to the rally in the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS fizzling out.

"The statement is a step in the right direction where it promises more support and acknowledges that domestic demand has been quite weak," said Audrey Goh, Head, Asset Allocation and Thematic strategy at Standard Chartered.

"We have seen some pullback today because we have still yet to see any concrete measures so far."

Separately, Thailand's baht THB=TH staged a turnaround, rising about 0.4%, after Southeast Asia's second-largest economy reported a lesser-than-expected contraction in custom-based exports for June.

Additionally, Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist with Krungthai Bank, said there could have been local market players reducing their long positions on the greenback ahead of the FOMC meeting.

This could possibly lead to further weakness in the dollar, especially if the Fed doesn't provide strong signals that there will be another rate hike, he added.

Other currencies such as the South Korean won KRW=KFTC, and Singapore SGD= and Taiwan dollars TWD=TP traded higher between 0.1% and 0.2%.

Most Asian share markets were positive. Shares in Jakarta .JKSE, Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Taipei .TWII gained between 0.2% and 0.5%

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises to 6.248%

** Thailand trims GDP growth outlook as exports soften

** Singapore's recent political scandals a 'setback' for ruling party - deputy PM

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0725 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.15

-6.81

.N225

0.04

21.42

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.19

-3.53

.SSEC

-0.26

4.33

India

INR=IN

-0.16

+0.87

.NSEI

0.58

9.34

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.20

+3.63

.JKSE

0.22

1.20

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.13

-3.38

.KLSE

0.56

-3.39

Philippines

PHP=

-0.18

+1.96

.PSI

0.27

1.72

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.07

-0.78

.KS11

-1.67

15.92

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

+0.98

.STI

0.84

1.92

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.20

-1.72

.TWII

-0.21

21.40

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.44

+0.90

.SETI

-0.15

-8.67

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

