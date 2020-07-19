EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip; Thai baht weakens most

July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.340 106.99 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.392 1.3897 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 29.499 29.453 -0.16 Korean won 1205.600 1203.44 -0.18 Baht 31.760 31.67 -0.28 Peso 49.430 49.37 -0.12 Rupiah 14625.000 14620 -0.03 Rupee 75.015 75.02 0.00 Ringgit 4.264 4.26 -0.09 Yuan 7.001 6.9912 -0.13 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 107.340 108.61 +1.18 Sing dlr 1.392 1.3444 -3.39 Taiwan dlr 29.499 30.106 +2.06 Korean won 1205.600 1156.40 -4.08 Baht 31.760 29.91 -5.82 Peso 49.430 50.65 +2.47 Rupiah 14625.000 13880 -5.09 Rupee 75.015 71.38 -4.85 Ringgit 4.264 4.0890 -4.10 Yuan 7.001 6.9632 -0.53 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

