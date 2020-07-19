EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip; Thai baht weakens most

July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.340
106.99
-0.33
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3897
-0.14
Taiwan dlr
29.499
29.453
-0.16
Korean won
1205.600
1203.44
-0.18
Baht
31.760
31.67
-0.28
Peso
49.430
49.37
-0.12
Rupiah
14625.000
14620
-0.03
Rupee
75.015
75.02
0.00
Ringgit
4.264
4.26
-0.09
Yuan
7.001
6.9912
-0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
107.340
108.61
+1.18
Sing dlr
1.392
1.3444
-3.39
Taiwan dlr
29.499
30.106
+2.06
Korean won
1205.600
1156.40
-4.08
Baht
31.760
29.91
-5.82
Peso
49.430
50.65
+2.47
Rupiah
14625.000
13880
-5.09
Rupee
75.015
71.38
-4.85
Ringgit
4.264
4.0890
-4.10
Yuan
7.001
6.9632
-0.53
(Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
