EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip; Thai baht weakens most

July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.340

106.99

-0.33

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3897

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

29.499

29.453

-0.16

Korean won

1205.600

1203.44

-0.18

Baht

31.760

31.67

-0.28

Peso

49.430

49.37

-0.12

Rupiah

14625.000

14620

-0.03

Rupee

75.015

75.02

0.00

Ringgit

4.264

4.26

-0.09

Yuan

7.001

6.9912

-0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

107.340

108.61

+1.18

Sing dlr

1.392

1.3444

-3.39

Taiwan dlr

29.499

30.106

+2.06

Korean won

1205.600

1156.40

-4.08

Baht

31.760

29.91

-5.82

Peso

49.430

50.65

+2.47

Rupiah

14625.000

13880

-5.09

Rupee

75.015

71.38

-4.85

Ringgit

4.264

4.0890

-4.10

Yuan

7.001

6.9632

-0.53

