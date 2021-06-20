EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip, Taiwan dollar leads losses

June 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.050

110.19

+0.13

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3461

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

27.888

27.81

-0.28

Korean won

1134.900

1132.3

-0.23

Baht

31.520

31.44

-0.25

Peso

48.615

48.5

-0.24

Rupiah

14380.000

14370

-0.07

Rupee

73.860

73.86

0.00

Ringgit

4.143

4.137

-0.14

Yuan

6.453

6.4537

+0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.050

103.24

-6.19

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3209

-1.78

Taiwan dlr

27.888

28.483

+2.13

Korean won

1134.900

1086.20

-4.29

Baht

31.520

29.96

-4.95

Peso

48.615

48.01

-1.24

Rupiah

14380.000

14040

-2.36

Rupee

73.860

73.07

-1.08

Ringgit

4.143

4.0200

-2.97

Yuan

6.453

6.5283

+1.16

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

