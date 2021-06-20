EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip, Taiwan dollar leads losses

June 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.050
110.19
+0.13
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3461
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
27.888
27.81
-0.28
Korean won
1134.900
1132.3
-0.23
Baht
31.520
31.44
-0.25
Peso
48.615
48.5
-0.24
Rupiah
14380.000
14370
-0.07
Rupee
73.860
73.86
0.00
Ringgit
4.143
4.137
-0.14
Yuan
6.453
6.4537
+0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.050
103.24
-6.19
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3209
-1.78
Taiwan dlr
27.888
28.483
+2.13
Korean won
1134.900
1086.20
-4.29
Baht
31.520
29.96
-4.95
Peso
48.615
48.01
-1.24
Rupiah
14380.000
14040
-2.36
Rupee
73.860
73.07
-1.08
Ringgit
4.143
4.0200
-2.97
Yuan
6.453
6.5283
+1.16
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
