EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip; S.Korean won, Thai baht lead drop

June 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.200
110.28
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3275
-0.04
Taiwan dlr
27.695
27.704
+0.03
Korean won
1118.200
1113.6
-0.41
Baht
31.230
31.14
-0.29
Peso
47.815
47.77
-0.09
Rupiah
14290.000
14280
-0.07
Rupee
72.908
72.908
0.00
Ringgit
4.128
4.12
-0.19
Yuan
6.406
6.404
-0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.200
103.24
-6.32
Sing dlr
1.328
1.3209
-0.53
Taiwan dlr
27.695
28.483
+2.85
Korean won
1118.200
1086.20
-2.86
Baht
31.230
29.96
-4.07
Peso
47.815
48.01
+0.41
Rupiah
14290.000
14040
-1.75
Rupee
72.908
73.07
+0.22
Ringgit
4.128
4.0400
-2.13
Yuan
6.406
6.5283
+1.92
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
