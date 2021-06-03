EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip; S.Korean won, Thai baht lead drop

June 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.200

110.28

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3275

-0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.695

27.704

+0.03

Korean won

1118.200

1113.6

-0.41

Baht

31.230

31.14

-0.29

Peso

47.815

47.77

-0.09

Rupiah

14290.000

14280

-0.07

Rupee

72.908

72.908

0.00

Ringgit

4.128

4.12

-0.19

Yuan

6.406

6.404

-0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.200

103.24

-6.32

Sing dlr

1.328

1.3209

-0.53

Taiwan dlr

27.695

28.483

+2.85

Korean won

1118.200

1086.20

-2.86

Baht

31.230

29.96

-4.07

Peso

47.815

48.01

+0.41

Rupiah

14290.000

14040

-1.75

Rupee

72.908

73.07

+0.22

Ringgit

4.128

4.0400

-2.13

Yuan

6.406

6.5283

+1.92

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

