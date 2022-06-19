EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip, S.Korean won leads decline

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

June 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.870

134.96

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3897

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

29.773

29.72

-0.18

Korean won

1294.300

1287.3

-0.54

Baht

35.320

35.275

-0.13

Peso

54.010

53.75

-0.48

Rupiah

14830.000

14821

-0.06

Rupee

78.070

78.07

0.00

Ringgit

4.400

4.4

0.00

Yuan

6.709

6.7173

+0.13

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.870

115.08

-14.67

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3490

-2.85

Taiwan dlr

29.773

27.676

-7.04

Korean won

1294.300

1188.60

-8.17

Baht

35.320

33.39

-5.46

Peso

54.010

50.99

-5.59

Rupiah

14830.000

14250

-3.91

Rupee

78.070

74.33

-4.79

Ringgit

4.400

4.1640

-5.36

Yuan

6.709

6.3550

-5.27

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters