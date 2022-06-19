EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip, S.Korean won leads decline

June 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.870

134.96

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3897

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

29.773

29.72

-0.18

Korean won

1294.300

1287.3

-0.54

Baht

35.320

35.275

-0.13

Peso

54.010

53.75

-0.48

Rupiah

14830.000

14821

-0.06

Rupee

78.070

78.07

0.00

Ringgit

4.400

4.4

0.00

Yuan

6.709

6.7173

+0.13

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.870

115.08

-14.67

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3490

-2.85

Taiwan dlr

29.773

27.676

-7.04

Korean won

1294.300

1188.60

-8.17

Baht

35.320

33.39

-5.46

Peso

54.010

50.99

-5.59

Rupiah

14830.000

14250

-3.91

Rupee

78.070

74.33

-4.79

Ringgit

4.400

4.1640

-5.36

Yuan

6.709

6.3550

-5.27

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.