EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip, S.Korean won leads decline

June 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.870
134.96
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3897
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
29.773
29.72
-0.18
Korean won
1294.300
1287.3
-0.54
Baht
35.320
35.275
-0.13
Peso
54.010
53.75
-0.48
Rupiah
14830.000
14821
-0.06
Rupee
78.070
78.07
0.00
Ringgit
4.400
4.4
0.00
Yuan
6.709
6.7173
+0.13
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.870
115.08
-14.67
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3490
-2.85
Taiwan dlr
29.773
27.676
-7.04
Korean won
1294.300
1188.60
-8.17
Baht
35.320
33.39
-5.46
Peso
54.010
50.99
-5.59
Rupiah
14830.000
14250
-3.91
Rupee
78.070
74.33
-4.79
Ringgit
4.400
4.1640
-5.36
Yuan
6.709
6.3550
-5.27
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.