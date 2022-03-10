EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip, S. Korean won leads decline

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

116.260

116.13

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.359

1.359

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

28.378

28.345

-0.12

Korean won

1232.900

1228.3

-0.37

Baht

33.180

33.1

-0.24

Peso

52.255

52.22

-0.07

Rupiah

14300.000

14275

-0.17

Rupee

76.305

76.305

+0.00

Ringgit

4.189

4.186

-0.07

Yuan

6.324

6.355

+0.48

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

116.260

115.08

-1.01

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3490

-0.77

Taiwan dlr

28.378

27.676

-2.47

Korean won

1232.900

1188.60

-3.59

Baht

33.180

33.39

+0.63

Peso

52.255

50.99

-2.42

Rupiah

14300.000

14250

-0.35

Rupee

76.305

74.33

-2.59

Ringgit

4.189

4.1640

-0.60

Yuan

6.324

6.3550

+0.48

(Compiled by Riya Sharma)

