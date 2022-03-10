EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip, S. Korean won leads decline

March 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

116.260

116.13

-0.11

Sing dlr

1.359

1.359

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

28.378

28.345

-0.12

Korean won

1232.900

1228.3

-0.37

Baht

33.180

33.1

-0.24

Peso

52.255

52.22

-0.07

Rupiah

14300.000

14275

-0.17

Rupee

76.305

76.305

+0.00

Ringgit

4.189

4.186

-0.07

Yuan

6.324

6.355

+0.48

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

116.260

115.08

-1.01

Sing dlr

1.359

1.3490

-0.77

Taiwan dlr

28.378

27.676

-2.47

Korean won

1232.900

1188.60

-3.59

Baht

33.180

33.39

+0.63

Peso

52.255

50.99

-2.42

Rupiah

14300.000

14250

-0.35

Rupee

76.305

74.33

-2.59

Ringgit

4.189

4.1640

-0.60

Yuan

6.324

6.3550

+0.48

(Compiled by Riya Sharma)

