EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies slip, S. Korean won leads decline

March 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
116.260
116.13
-0.11
Sing dlr
1.359
1.359
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
28.378
28.345
-0.12
Korean won
1232.900
1228.3
-0.37
Baht
33.180
33.1
-0.24
Peso
52.255
52.22
-0.07
Rupiah
14300.000
14275
-0.17
Rupee
76.305
76.305
+0.00
Ringgit
4.189
4.186
-0.07
Yuan
6.324
6.355
+0.48
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
116.260
115.08
-1.01
Sing dlr
1.359
1.3490
-0.77
Taiwan dlr
28.378
27.676
-2.47
Korean won
1232.900
1188.60
-3.59
Baht
33.180
33.39
+0.63
Peso
52.255
50.99
-2.42
Rupiah
14300.000
14250
-0.35
Rupee
76.305
74.33
-2.59
Ringgit
4.189
4.1640
-0.60
Yuan
6.324
6.3550
+0.48
(Compiled by Riya Sharma)
